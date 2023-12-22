Sempre Health Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List for its Unique Approach to Making Medications More Affordable

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempre Health has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the General Excellence, Consumer Products, and Health Services categories, amongst others. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields.

The list, which can be found in the Winter 2023 issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, and society as a whole.

Sempre is fundamentally changing how medications are accessed in the United States by aligning multiple healthcare stakeholders in the pharmaceutical value chain. The company's programs drive a more than 20% improvement in adherence and Net Promoter Score® of 95, evidence of the high level of satisfaction Sempre patients experience.

"This recognition of the Sempre team is a testament to the impact of our work," said Anurati Mathur, CEO of Sempre Health. "We are honored our patients rely on us to afford and take life-changing medications, and we are excited for our continued growth ahead."

ABOUT SEMPRE HEALTH

Sempre Health works with leading health plans and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of copayments for eligible patients who refill their prescriptions on time. Based on several internally and externally validated studies, Sempre Health boosts medication adherence by greater than 20% and drives a 95 Net Promoter Score across therapeutic classes and for enrolled patients in all 50 states.

For more information visit: www.semprehealth.com.

