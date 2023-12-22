Unraveling the secret behind the success of China's engineering machinery

Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn

From relying on imports to achieving independent innovation, and from obscurity to global excellence, how does China's machinery manufacturing undergo such a transformative journey? With this question in mind, Devinder Kumar from the CICG Center for Europe and Asia visited XCMG, a heavy machinery manufacturer that ranks among the world's top three. Alongside Thomas Mavrudis, chief designer at the XCMG Road Machinery Research Institute, Devinder sought answers through hands-on experience with technological breakthroughs such as the world's largest tower crane, the "Iron Mantis", and the 5G remote-controlled cockpit.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unraveling-the-secret-behind-the-success-of-chinas-engineering-machinery-302021429.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.