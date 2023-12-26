MicroAlgo Inc. Announced Bitcoin Trading Prediction Algorithm Based on Machine Learning and Technical Indicators

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ: MLGO) (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo"), today announced a Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm based on machine learning and technical indicators. The algorithm combines deep learning, technical analysis and quantitative trading strategies to provide investors with more accurate and intelligent decision support. By learning and analyzing a large amount of data from the Bitcoin market, the algorithm can better capture the characteristics and patterns of the market and provide more reliable price predictions.

The booming digital asset market and the rapid rise of finance and tech companies offer the opportunity to develop innovative trading algorithms. Algorithms based on machine learning and technical indicators are not only better adapted to the complexity of the Bitcoin market, but are also expected to provide investors with smarter and more efficient trading decision-making tools. MicroAlgo Inc. believes that the future of the digital asset market is promising, and MicroAlgo Inc. believes that through algorithmic innovation, it can better meet the challenges of the market and capitalize on the opportunities. MicroAlgo Inc. believes that its innovative algorithm can be applied not only to the Bitcoin market, but also to other digital assets, providing investors with more reliable decision-making support.

MicroAlgo Inc.'s Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm based on machine learning and technical indicators utilizes a large amount of market data to train a model to predict the future movement of the Bitcoin price. The following are the main machine learning models used:

Support vector machines (SVM): SVM is a powerful classification and regression algorithm that performs well in dealing with non-linear relationships.MicroAlgo Inc. uses SVM to capture complex patterns in Bitcoin's price movements to help us better understand the market.

Deep learning model: The long short-term memory network (LSTM) is a deep learning model for sequential data that captures long-term dependencies in data. Using LSTM for Bitcoin price time series allows for better prediction of future price changes.

Decision tree: A decision tree is a tree model that is capable of performing complex classification and regression by recursively dividing data. Using decision trees to model different states of the market provides our algorithms with more flexible predictive capabilities.

To more fully understand the technical aspects of the Bitcoin market, MicroAlgo Inc.'s machine learning and technical indicator-based Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm employs a series of technical indicators that analyze market data, such as price and volume, to extract potential market patterns. Below are the main technical indicators:

Moving averages (MA): MA are curves formed by averaging prices over a certain period, which can be used to smooth out price fluctuations and help us capture trends in the market.

Relative strength index (RSI): RSI is an indicator used to measure overbought and oversold conditions in the market, which helps us determine the strength of the market.

Bollinger Bands: Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures price volatility by calculating the standard deviation of prices, which can be used to determine the extent of price fluctuations and potential trend reversals.

The combined use of these technical indicators allows the algorithmic technique to analyze the Bitcoin market in a more comprehensive and multifaceted manner, providing the model with richer characteristics.

MicroAlgo Inc.'s Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm based on machine learning and technical indicators plays a crucial role in the construction of the technical foundation with data processing and feature engineering. A large amount of raw market data from multiple Bitcoin exchanges was required, including price, volume, and market depth. In the data preparation phase, the following processing was required:

Data cleaning: Removing abnormal values, filling in missing values, and ensuring that the data used is clean and complete.

Data standardization: Standardize different features to ensure the stability of the model during the training process.

Feature engineering: A series of representative features are constructed through the calculation and transformation of technical indicators, including the crossover of moving averages, the value of RSI, and the width of Bollinger bands, etc., in order to better reflect the dynamics of the market.

These data processing and feature engineering steps provide high-quality training data for our model and a solid foundation for the performance of the algorithm.

Overall, the technical foundation of the algorithm is built on an in-depth understanding and full utilization of machine learning models and metrics, and through data processing and feature engineering, the raw data is transformed into valuable information that provides more comprehensive and accurate inputs to the model. The synergy of these tools enables us to better manage and transform data during data processing and ensure data quality for model training.

By integrating these technical frameworks, we have built a robust and flexible system capable of analyzing, modelling, and forecasting the full spectrum of the Bitcoin market. The selection and design of this technical framework allows our algorithms to not only meet current needs, but also have the feasibility for future expansion and upgrades. The successful development of a Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm based on machine learning and technical indicators amid a booming digital asset market and a wave of fintech innovation. Provide an intelligent decision-making tool for Bitcoin trading.

By incorporating machine learning models, technical indicator analysis, and advanced quantitative trading strategies, a Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm based on machine learning and technical indicators from MicroAlgo Inc. has demonstrated superior performance on historical data. MicroAlgo Inc. will continue to optimize and upgrade this algorithm to better adapt to the ever-changing market environment and help investors achieve more sustainable and robust investment growth in the digital asset market.

MicroAlgo Inc.'s Bitcoin trading prediction algorithm based on machine learning and technical indicators will become an important milestone in the field of financial technology, leading the way for the future of investment. This is not only an affirmation of technological innovation, but also a strong proof that the financial sector is constantly moving towards intelligence and efficiency.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the "MicroAlgo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

MicroAlgo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

