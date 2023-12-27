Introducing Geeker: New Peer-to-Peer Marketplace Provides On-Demand Tech Support from Live Experts

Bringing to market a refreshing 'non AI,' human and convenient pay-by-the-minute approach, Geekers are available at the push of a button to help individuals and workers troubleshoot and remediate a wide range of technology challenges

EAST ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geeker, the marketplace for on-demand tech support, today announced general availability of its service, which enables individuals and organizations of all sizes to connect with live experts through pay-as-you-go screensharing to resolve software and IT issues. Unlike tech support that requires long hold times and in some cases, 24+ hour return call windows, customers are connected to Geekers with matched expertise within minutes, oftentimes solving the issue(s) in an average time of 20 minutes. As a peer-to-peer marketplace, Geeker sits within the Gig Economy, enabling those with specialized skills they've spent years cultivating, to apply their expertise, help others and earn extra income.

A recent study by the National Skills Coalition indicated that 92 percent of office workers use technology to do their jobs, and yet only 2.9 percent of them are IT experts, leading to an average of 7.3 hours a month on lost productivity due to technology-related issues. With a vast and varied number of software tools in use at any given business, all with different service agreements and customer service models, getting help quickly has become increasingly challenging. In addition, in-house IT professionals are in short supply. A recent Gartner survey of large enterprise CIOs revealed that in addition to attrition, their companies are struggling to hire, with 35 percent indicating they have a decreasing overall IT budget and 29 percent reporting they are experiencing an IT hiring freeze.

"We've all experienced the pain that comes with technology glitches that prevent us from getting our job done," said Jacob Eisenbach, founder and CEO of Geeker. "Compounding the issue is the frustrating pursuit of timely, professional assistance to get unstuck. Geeker acts as an 'MSP for software,' connecting customers to experts with a wide-range of knowledge across the software and IT landscape, without requiring users to engage in expensive vendor agreements, interact with ineffective chatbots or cycle through voice-activated help lines with long wait times. With Geeker, workers get problems resolved and can move their project forward, quickly."

As a two-sided marketplace, Geeker provides the verticalized technology platform to meet supply and demand for tech support. On the demand side, Geeker consists of a limitless number of individuals and businesses in need of dedicated and supplemental support for inevitable technology issues. Supply is provided by those with specific technology skillsets seeking to share their knowledge and supplement their income. Geeker gives these experts, whether employed full-time, part-time, or retired, a viable side hustle where they can have flexible hours, work-from-home, and earn competitive rates.

Geeker supports numerous programs and tools including Microsoft Office, Adobe, Google, and Quickbooks, with many additional tools being added frequently. Using a proprietary browser-based platform, customers seeking assistance simply click on a button without requirement to download additional software to get connected to a Geeker. The experience is comprised of 100 percent human interaction, and the screen sharing eliminates the time-consuming process of explaining the issue. To accelerate remediation, Geekers can also securely remote-in and demonstrate the fix, then provide a recording of the session for future reference.

"Geeker feeds the appetite for the 'instant economy' that many of us have become accustomed to," continues Eisenbach. "Our company joins the wave of innovations that connect us with goods and services very quickly so we can rapidly complete projects and receive the gift of more free time to do what we love."

Today's launch of Geeker gives vetted IT professionals an added income stream while enabling resource-strapped organizations to cut overhead costs and increase worker productivity, without the hassle of searching through proposals or managing contractors.

Pricing and Availability

Geeker is available from 9:00 AM ET- 9 PM ET, Monday - Friday. Pricing for tech support starts at $1.99 per minute and IT support at $2.50 per minute. Geekers earn an average of $80-90 per hour when tallying completed sessions.

About Geeker

