Rx-360® Announces 2024 Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360® is pleased to announce its 2024 Board of Directors. As a non-profit, the Board of Directors is positioned to continue driving the Rx-360® mission of pharmaceutical supply chain security, material quality, and patient safety. This announcement follows the organization's successful growth in 2023.

The Rx-360® 2023 Board of Directors includes:

Scott Kammer (Chair): Takeda

Rob Welsh (Chair Emeritus): Avantor

Jennifer Stone (Vice Chair): PTC Therapeutics

Kathleen Silva (Treasurer): MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA)

Christian Liebl : Schreiner MediPharm (Secretary)

Bill Campagna : Eli Lilly & Co.

Tom Lupo : Bayer

Anthony Damas : Johnson and Johnson

Amber Hollner : Amgen

Anthony Zook : Merck & Co.

Christy Mocny : Biogen

Rob Smith : GSK

Rebecca Alcantara : Curia

Elise Treuvey : Sartorius

Johannes Gross : Lonza

Liam Keary : Hovione

Jennifer Goodman : Avantor

Scott Kammer, the Rx-360® Board Chair for 2023, expressed, "I am honored and proud to serve as the next chair for Rx-360. On behalf of the Rx-360 consortium and our Board of Directors, I am also pleased to welcome Liam Keary, Amber Hollner, and Jennifer Goodman to the Board for 2024. I am extremely grateful for our outgoing Board members, Eric Berg, Reggie Jackson, Ryan Raap, and Lucy Cabral. Each of them has played a part in Rx-360's growth. A special thanks to Rob Welsh for his service as Board Chair in 2023. Rx-360 will remain focused on our mission as a nonprofit and continue our growth in serving the pharmaceutical industry. The organization plays a major role bringing industry together focused protecting patient safety and securing the integrity of the supply chain."

Jim Fries, Rx-360® CEO, added, "The board's experience, commitment, and diversity provide our membership and the industry with immense value. The board's commitment to fulfilling our mission is the foundation that allows us to serve the industry and protect patients."

Rx-360® has continued its growth in membership as well as the Joint Audit Program® throughout 2023, with a record number of members accessing the consortium than ever before. Rx-360, through its Joint Audit Program®, has been able to significantly reduce audit burden for both pharmaceutical manufacturers and their suppliers through unique cost reduction sponsorships and its members-only credit program. The consortium for the ninth year in a row has operated without increasing member dues or audit report fee schedules.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org

