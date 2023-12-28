QMC Telecom International Secures New R$1.25 Billion Credit Facility

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QMC Telecom International Holdings, LLC (" QMC "), a scaled, fast-growing wireless infrastructure platform in Latin America, announced today the successful issuance of debentures in Brazil totaling R$1.25 billion (more than US$250 million) by QMC Telecom do Brasil Cessão de Infraestrutura S.A. (" QMC Brazil "), its Brazilian subsidiary. The offering marks QMC Brazil's third successful debenture issuance since 2020.

QMC Brazil used around R$800 million of the proceeds from this offering to prepay its prior issuance, and will use the additional R$450 million, under a 2-year delayed draw facility, for continued investment in wireless infrastructure in Brazil.

"Increasing our existing debt facility by over 50% in a very challenging global financial debt market speaks to the scale and strength of the growth platform we have deliberately built over the last 10 plus years, and the consistency, proven financial and execution discipline of the company and its management team. This additional funding will allow us to continue accelerating our organic-led growth, take on even larger carrier network expansion projects, and reinforce our established position in the Brazilian market as the indispensable partner in 5G network densification," said Rafael Somoza, QMC's CEO and Co-Founder.

Ricardo Zubieta, QMC's CFO, celebrated the announcement by saying: "The continued support of our bank syndicate underscores their confidence in QMC's low-risk business model, the quality and strength of our carrier and venue landlord contracts and relationships, and in our unique growth opportunity and differentiated strategy to provide our customers with best-in-class indoor DAS and Street Level Solutions."

BNP Paribas acted as the lead coordinator in the offering. Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, and MUFG participated as co-coordinators. Machado Meyer served as QMC's legal counsel. Cescon Barrieu served as lenders' legal counsel. "This transaction shows the increasing relevance of Brazilian capital markets in financing projects, adapting itself to the needs of corporates that seek funding", says Fabio Jacob, Head of Global Credit Markets in BNP Paribas Brazil.

Founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2011, QMC is an independent multinational owner and operator of mobile wireless infrastructure. The company develops, owns, acquires, and manages rooftops, macro sites, indoor DAS, and Street Level Solutions in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. Internationally renowned investors back QMC in partnership with management, including Accel Partners, Housatonic Partners, Quadrant Capital Advisors, and TTCER Partners.

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 185,000 employees, including over 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group's commercial & personal banking and several specialized businesses, including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its diversified solid and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates, and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. BNP Paribas has four domestic markets in Europe: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas, and a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

