Effects of Addiction on Your Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Addiction Recovery Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Addiction Recovery Care, visit https://www.arccenters.com

Addiction is a chronic and often progressive disease that affects not only an individual’s mental and emotional well-being but also takes a significant toll on their physical health. The impact of addiction on health is far-reaching, with consequences that can be life-threatening. According to the experts at Addiction Recovery Care, a leading provider of treatment services in Kentucky, addiction can severely impact your body, emphasizing the importance of seeking help and treatment.

1. Cardiovascular System

Addiction, particularly to stimulants and opioid drugs, can have detrimental effects on the cardiovascular system. These substances can lead to increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and constricted blood vessels. Over time, this puts a person at a higher risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke. Chronic drug use can also lead to inflammation of the heart muscle, a condition known as cardiomyopathy.

2. Respiratory System

Addiction to substances, such as opioids, can depress the respiratory system, causing breathing difficulties and, in severe cases, respiratory failure.

3. Liver and Kidneys

Alcohol and drug addiction can take a severe toll on the liver and kidneys. Chronic alcohol abuse, for example, can lead to liver cirrhosis, which is the scarring of liver tissue. The liver is responsible for metabolizing drugs and alcohol, and chronic substance abuse can overwhelm it. The kidneys, too, are vulnerable to the toxins in drugs and alcohol, leading to kidney damage or failure.

4. Gastrointestinal System

Addiction to substances like alcohol and opioids can disrupt the gastrointestinal system. Chronic alcohol use can lead to gastritis, ulcers, and pancreatitis. Opioid use can result in constipation and bowel irregularities. Both can lead to malnutrition and other complications that weaken the body’s immune system.

5. Neurological Impact

Some of the most insidious effects of addiction are on the brain. Drugs and alcohol can alter brain chemistry, impair judgment, and affect decision-making abilities. Chronic use can lead to cognitive deficits, memory problems, and mood disorders. Additionally, addiction can result in an increased risk of mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety.

6. Bone and Muscle Health

Long-term drug use, particularly with substances like methamphetamine or steroids, can lead to a loss of bone density and muscle mass. This can result in an increased risk of fractures, muscle weakness, and mobility issues. Addiction is not just a personal struggle; it is a health crisis. The impact of addiction on someone’s health is multifaceted and devastating, affecting virtually every system in the body. Recognizing the severity of these health consequences is a critical step toward seeking help and treatment. Addiction is a treatable disease, and recovery is possible, but it requires the commitment to change and the support of professionals, family, and peers.

If you or your loved one needs help today, call our 24-hour intake line at 833-470-1875 or visit www.arccenters.com

Addiction Recovery Care does not operate facilities in Ohio or West Virginia at this time.

To find addiction resources near you go to SAMHSA.gov