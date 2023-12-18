A Guide to a Healthy, Alcohol and Drug Free Christmas

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Addiction Recovery Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Addiction Recovery Care, visit https://www.arccenters.com/

Creating healthy habits during the holidays is important to any lifestyle. Particularly it is critical for anyone in recovery or for those contemplating treatment for a substance use disorder.

Adopting mindful practices helps people maintain a commitment to sober living and manifest good habits while in treatment. Experts with Addiction Recovery Care outline ways to make your holiday season full of joy and well-being.

Open Communication with Loved Ones:

Clear and open communication with family and friends is paramount during the holiday season. Sharing expectations, concerns, and feelings can help build a supportive network. Loved ones, be aware you play a critical role in fostering an environment that encourages sobriety and understanding.

Practicing Stress Management Techniques:

The holidays can bring about heightened stress due to various factors, including family dynamics and financial pressures. Learning and practicing stress management techniques, such as mindfulness meditation, learning to play a musical instrument, art, deep breathing exercises, or yoga, can be instrumental in maintaining emotional balance and preventing relapse.

Establishing a Routine:

Maintaining a daily routine becomes essential during what can be a hectic time. The structure provides stability, reducing stress and minimizing triggers. Whether it’s setting a consistent wake-up time, incorporating daily exercise, or dedicating time for self-reflection, a routine fosters a sense of normalcy, reinforcing the commitment to healthy habits.

While in addiction recovery, navigating the holiday season requires a proactive approach to cultivating healthy habits. By taking these steps, the holidays can become a time for personal growth and reaffirm someone’s commitment to a healthy, substance-free life.

If you or your loved one needs help today, call our 24-hour intake line at (888) 592-0004 or visit www.arccenters.com.

Addiction Recovery Care does not operate facilities in Ohio or West Virginia at this time. To find addiction resources near you go to SAMHSA.gov.