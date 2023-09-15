Oliver Anthony along with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder headlining FREE CONCERT at 3rd annual Alley Fest in Paintsville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alley Fest and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alley Fest, visit https://alleyonmainky.com/alley-fest-2023.

Welcome to the third annual Alley Fest, set to take place in downtown Paintsville, Kentucky on October 6th and 7th. This year promises to be our best yet, with an incredible lineup of talented musicians and a festive atmosphere that will bring the community together like never before.

On October 6th, our headliner for the evening is the renowned singer-songwriter Willie Watson. With his soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Watson is sure to deliver a memorable performance that will leave the audience craving for more. His unique blend of folk, blues, and Americana will resonate with music lovers of all ages.

And that’s not all! On October 7th, prepare to be blown away by the legendary Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Skaggs, a fifteen-time Grammy Award winner, will take the stage with his band to deliver an unforgettable night of bluegrass and country music. Get ready to tap your feet and sing along to Skaggs’ classic hits and his signature virtuosic instrumental performances.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Alley Fest 2023 will also showcase a diverse range of talented artists from various genres. Oliver Anthony, known for his viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond”, will grace the stage with his soulful lyrics. Senora May, a rising star in the country music scene, will enchant the audience with her authentic storytelling and powerful vocals.

Bee Taylor, Justin Wells, Sam L. Smith and Corduroy Brown are just a few of the other incredible artists who will be performing at Alley Fest. Their unique styles and energetic performances will ensure that there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The best part? Thanks to our generous partner, Paintsville Tourism, the festival is completely FREE this year. That’s right - you can experience the magic of Alley Fest without spending a dime. So gather your friends and family, and join us in celebrating the vibrant music and community spirit that define Paintsville, Kentucky.

Make sure to mark your calendars for October 6th and 7th, and come prepared for an unforgettable weekend of music, entertainment, and camaraderie. Alley Fest 2023 is a must-attend event for music enthusiasts and anyone looking to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of our beloved town.

We can’t wait to see you there!