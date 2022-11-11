Appalachian Regional Healthcare: Beckley ARH employee enjoying job after 49 years

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Appalachian Regional Healthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Appalachian Regional Healthcare, visit https://www.arhcareers.org/

Linda Massey was just looking for something temporary when she walked through the doors of Beckley ARH Hospital in 1973.

Massey’s family had only been in southern West Virginia a short time, as her father found work in Beckley after retiring from the U.S. Air Force.

“He wanted to get into the medical field doing supply of some sort,” she says of Robert Williams. “He went to a couple of other states, but then visited Beckley and liked the hospital and the people, so we moved here.”

It was her father who arranged for his young daughter, who had just graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, to interview for the midnight shift in medical records.

“I thought, ‘Well, I can always say no if I don’t like it,’” Massey recalls. “But I walked through the department and I liked the manager, so I took the job.”

Before long, what had started out as a “temporary” job, turned into a career. Now, nearly five decades later, the 69-year-old can still be found in the same department.

“I never imagined it,” Massey says of her hospital career. “But every year has been something different and it’s stayed interesting. I’ve always liked the anticipation of wondering what’s going to happen next.”

Although midnight shift isn’t always the most desired schedule, Massey says it was perfect for her.

“I picked up the discharges and put them together for the dayshift in the morning,” she says of her tasks. “It was always quiet and sort of calming. I just enjoyed how peaceful it was.”

The 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., schedule, she says, also helped her navigate life as a single mother.

“My son is in his 20s now, but on midnights, I was able to come home, sleep, run errands and be there for him when he got out of school,” she says.

Her schedule changed three years ago when she moved to a 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift, but Massey cites something else as the most significant change over the past 49 years.

“Technology,” she says with a slight laugh. “It’s still the same thing, but now it’s all done on the computer.”

Robert Williams retired from ARH in the 1990s and passed away a few years ago.

“We didn’t see each other at work, but we’d have Sunday dinner and talk about things,” she recalls. “He enjoyed his job immensely.”

And Massey says she feels the same way about her own position.

“I enjoy the work a lot and I really like the people,” she says. “They’re friends who are like family. I’ve got a lot of friends here.

“If I ever need a shoulder to cry on, one is always available.”

Massey, who enjoys working crossword puzzles, crocheting and spending time with friends and family, says she’s considered retirement a few times, but has no immediate plans.

“Not yet,” she says. “I’m still enjoying myself.”

And she encourages others looking for their own starts and changes, to consider ARH.

“It’s a good place,” she says. “They won’t regret it.”

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is a not-for-profit health system operating 14 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg, and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs more than 6,500 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and the single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third-largest private employer in southern West Virginia.