ARH, The Region’s Largest Employer Built on Trust, Innovation, Collaboration, Compassion & Service

Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc. (ARH), has grown to become the region's leading and largest employer and provider of care throughout Appalachia over the last 65 years.

ARH has been recognized as the region’s largest employer in Appalachia, offering the highest pay rates in the market for healthcare professionals.

The health system, owning and operating 14 hospitals, is actively searching for a wide range of healthcare professionals throughout its system, some of which include:

● Nursing: Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses & Nursing Assistants

● Rehab: Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist & Speech Language Pathologist

● Laboratory: Medical Technologist, Clinical Laboratory Technologist, Laboratory Assistants

● Respiratory Therapist

● Radiologic Technologist

The history of Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc.

In 1956, the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) and thousands of citizens in the coal communities dedicated the Miners Memorial Hospital Association’s (MMHA) facilities. The system’s hospitals were located in Harlan, Hazard, McDowell, Middlesboro, Whitesburg, Pikeville and South Williamson, Kentucky; Man and Beckley, West Virginia; and Wise, Virginia. By the early 1960s, MMHA announced its intention to close some of the hospitals and soon after the Board of National Missions formed a new and independent not-for-profit health system, Appalachian Regional Hospitals (ARH), that purchased the Miners Memorial Hospitals. The health system changed its name in 1986 to Appalachian Regional Healthcare to more accurately describe its far-ranging services.

Today, we operate hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, South Williamson, West Liberty and Whitesburg in Kentucky; as well as Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia. ARH has always responded to the changing demands of rural healthcare. Over the years, we have built and acquired new facilities as well as invested in new technology and medical capabilities.