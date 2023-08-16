Building Healthier and More Vibrant Communities for Appalachia

Sponsored - Estimates from the American Hospital Association suggest a shortfall of up to 3.2 million healthcare workers by 2026.

The global shortage is not unique to any one location, however, but it is amplified in rural areas such as eastern Kentucky and all of Appalachia.

Danielle Harmon, ARH Director of Community Development, offers a few statistics to illustrate the severity of the problem.

“In Perry County, the primary care physician to patient ratio is 1,000 to 1,” she said. “In Floyd County it’s 1,700 to 1. In Morgan County, it’s 4,500 to 1.”

It’s not just a physician shortage, but also a nursing shortage, a radiology tech shortage, a phlebotomist shortage, and shortage in nearly every position.

“We have a shortage in every hospital, in every area,” Harmon said.

But rather than sit back and hope for the best, ARH is taking proactive measures to help encourage, train, and retain healthcare workers from right here at home.

Harmon and Dylon Baker, ARH System Director for Talent Acquisition, said education is the most important aspect of helping grow the industry.

“Our organization has an obligation to expand opportunities and to increase awareness about the opportunities to the students in our area,” Baker said.

To that end, ARH’s Community Development managers regularly attend educational events and visit local schools to speak on subjects such as smoking cessation, cancer, and stroke awareness.

“We want to change the health culture of Appalachia and make our students and young people realize how making the right choices when they’re young can help them when they’re older,” Harmon said.

These visits not only serve as educational opportunities, but Harmon said they can also serve as a spark, igniting a general interest in healthcare.

ARH’s annual Scrub Camps are another way the system educates while encouraging students to consider career possibilities.

Harmon said the camp, a partnership with the Southeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center, allows students hands-on experiences.

“They learn information about the careers themselves, but also get to experience first-hand what it might be like to work in that career,” Harmon said, explaining students have scrubbed into mock surgeries, learning from a surgeon how to suture, intubate and tie tourniquets.

In the fall of 2023, ARH will launch a year-long program that will allow high school students to spend time in ARH hospitals where they will shadow and learn from professionals in every discipline.

The program will begin with Paintsville ARH and Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center before becoming a system-wide initiative.

“We want to make sure they (students) know of the healthcare careers right here,” Harmon said of the importance of, not only the shadowing program, but of every ARH education initiative. “There’s a negative, and untrue, perception of Appalachia that you have to leave home to have a good career.

“They can stay here and have great careers and it’s our job to show them those opportunities.”

Though sparking the idea and interest is the first step to growing the healthcare workforce, Baker said eliminating the financial barriers is of equal importance.

In an effort to help students turn their dreams to reality, the ARH Healthcare Scholarship was established in August 2022.

Baker said 60 nursing students will benefit from the scholarship each year as they receive up to $15,000 to cover tuition and other expenses at Hazard, Big Sandy and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

“We’re creating a pathway for any student in eastern Kentucky to pursue a nursing degree without any barriers,” he said.

In January, ARH piloted a program, through which students in their final semester of nursing school receive a $1,500 bi-weekly stipend.

Baker said the stipend, granted to students who intend to work for ARH upon graduation, helps both ARH and the students.

“We understand the final semester of nursing school is critical as they prepare for graduation and then to take the NCLEX,” Baker said. “We want to step in and offer them an opportunity to maybe quit their full-time jobs so they can spend time studying.”

The program has proven successful in its first semester, as Baker said 48 of the 49 students who received assistance are now employed throughout the system.

ARH’s Nurse Extern program has also paid dividends in the system’s efforts to recruit and retain workers.

“It allows students to earn while they learn,” Baker said. “It increases readiness and preparedness as they enter the workforce.”

Baker said the program, which will soon include scrub tech externs, has grown exponentially in recent years as ARH hired 68 nurse externs in 2021, 160 in 2022 and anticipates hiring 250-300 by the end of 2023.

ARH’s mission and primary focus is to improve health and promote the well-being of all people in central Appalachia.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing with our education programs and scholarships and everything we do,” Harmon said. “It all goes back to that mission of building healthier and more vibrant communities for Appalachia.”

Baker adds, “I heard a quote from Aaron Thompson, the President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education that I always use. He said, ‘Not knowing there’s an opportunity means there is no opportunity.’

“We’ve done a great job with our efforts,” Baker continued. “But there is always more to do.”

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), is a not-for-profit health system operating 14 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg, and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs more than 6,500 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and the single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third-largest private employer in southern West Virginia.