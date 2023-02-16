Galen and ARH Partnership Continues to Grow Nursing Workforce

Sponsored - Galen College of Nursing, located in Hazard, Ky. has been an instrumental part in growing the nursing workforce in the area. Located conveniently on the campus of the ARH Systems Center, Galen has now graduated 499 nursing students since opening in 2017.

According to Lacey Gayheart, Associate Director of Campus Operations for Galen, “The partnership between ARH and Galen was integral to the establishment of the Galen Hazard campus to increase access to quality nursing education in Eastern Kentucky. In fact, the campus location is based in the ARH System Center building. From scholarships to financial opportunities to graduate placement, the Galen and ARH partnership has helped hundreds of area students achieve their dreams of becoming a nurse and caring for those in their communities.”

More than 299 nursing graduates of Galen are now working in an ARH facility. “Graduates typically have a job waiting for them prior to graduation under a provisional license while they are scheduling to take the NCLEX,” says Gayheart. “It is because of our partnership with ARH and EKCEP (Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program) that we have helped 294 students with scholarships to help break down barriers to begin a journey into nursing. We are very thankful to give our students opportunities to have a better career right here in Appalachia so that we may serve and care for the patients and families of eastern Kentucky.”

Galen has been successful in educating nurses due to a curriculum designed to facilitate a learner-centered culture with classroom instruction with a variety of active-learning strategies. These strategies help students learn and apply their nursing knowledge, as well as develop the required clinical judgment essential to the practice of nursing.

Gayheart said each Galen campus contains modern clinical-learning laboratories equipped with patient-simulation mannequins. Working individually and in groups under the supervision of an experienced professional nurse educator, students practice the skills that are fundamental to patient care in an encouraging, engaging, learning environment.

“We believe that a nursing school graduate should be able to walk into the first job of their nursing career feeling capable, competent, and ready to go to work,” says Gayheart.

Dylon Baker, ARH System Director of Talent Acquisition, says the collaboration with Galen has been and will continue to be a key in helping ARH provide first-rate healthcare throughout the region.

“It is partnerships like the one between ARH and Galen that are so critical in our efforts to combat the nursing shortage in our region,” he says. “We are grateful to have helped bring the Hazard Galen campus to this region and look forward to the continued success of this partnership.”

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), is a not-for-profit health system operating 14 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg, and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs more than 6,500 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and the single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third-largest private employer in southern West Virginia.