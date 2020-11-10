Money To Be Set Aside For Children Born With Opioid Dependency

(eldemir | Getty Images)

Sponsored - Charleston, W.Va.– Lawyers representing children born exposed to opioids in the womb are making a last-ditch effort to reach the guardians of such children. The lawyers have been working to inform the guardians about funds likely to be set aside in a New York bankruptcy proceeding involving drug manufacturer Purdue Pharma for certain children born in West Virginia with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome from October 2016 through present.

One of the lawyers, former U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin, said “because of our efforts, we have the potential to file claims on behalf of individual children, but we must do so soon. That’s why it is so critical that we reach their guardians and their guardians respond immediately.”

Over the last month, the lawyers, with the assistance of court-appointed Guardians Ad Litem, sent notices to addresses found in the West Virginia Birth Score database associated with these children. However, a significant number of the mailings were returned. The lawyers went back to court in an effort to get more information to update the addresses.

“We have sent notices using these updated addresses in hopes that we can reach these parents and guardians, but we have received responses for only a fraction of the number of children we know were affected,” Goodwin said. He added, “The money in the bankruptcy estate is being divided up. These children are the most innocent and helpless victims of the opioid epidemic. They deserve to be recognized as such, but we can’t help them if their parents and guardians don’t know about or don’t act on the information we’re providing.”

Parents and guardians of these children born with opioid dependency may call 1-833-682-3060, email notice@stopnas.com or by visiting www.stopnas.com. For more information about these ongoing proceedings, Goodwin can be reached at the above contact information.

Sponsored by Booth Goodwin, Responsible Attorney