Attorneys at Bowles Rice LLP Assist in White Collar Defense and Investigations

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bowles Rice LLP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bowles Rice LLP, visit www.bowlesrice.com.

The law team at Bowles Rice LLP practices law in many disciplines, including White Collar Defense and Investigations.

Led by an accomplished former federal prosecutor, the Bowles Rice White Collar Group represents individual and institutional clients in the full range of government inquiries, to include criminal charges, grand jury investigations, and regulatory enforcement proceedings.

Bowles Rice LLP partners leading the White Collar Defense and Investigations teams are Gabriele Wohl and Michael C. Cardi.

From responding to subpoenas and civil investigative demands to providing witness representation and courtroom defense, we stand ready to protect our clients’ interests in high-stakes white collar litigation.

The Bowles Rice team is comprised of trial-ready litigators with decades of experience trying cases before juries in state and federal courtrooms. Our subject matter experience include:

Health care

Stark and Anti-Kickback Laws

Improper prescribing and dispensing of narcotics

Tax law

Banking

Money laundering

Public corruption

Extortion

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO)

Antitrust

Cyber-crime

Environmental matters

Our attorneys work closely with other Bowles Rice practice groups for a full-service approach to every stage of an investigation. We draw from the expertise of our Banking, Health Care, Tax and Energy groups to provide our clients the most thorough and informed representation.

Looking for a law team to help you? Visit our website at www.bowlesrice.com.