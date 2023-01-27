Top 5 Myths of Hospice Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Community Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Community Hospice, visit https://chospice.org/

In the living room, a grandfather laughs and plays video games with his granddaughters. Later, he joins the rest of his family to say grace before enjoying a meal together. Moments like these may seem ordinary to most. Would it surprise you to know that this grandfather, Robert from Grayson, Kentucky, is dying and on hospice care?

Many people think that being on hospice means lying in a bed, barely conscious. Robert is a patient who proves that is not the case. Many of his final moments were anything but ordinary, and they would not have been possible without the help of hospice.

Robert’s experience is not unique. The mission of hospice is to provide specialized care for end-of-life patients and their families. More simply, hospice care supports living one’s life to the fullest with dignity regardless of how much time remains.

When Robert was diagnosed with cancer, he “wondered if there was any chance of getting my quality of life back while I was still alive.” His answer, “I knew at that moment it was time to call hospice.”

Here are the top 5 myths of hospice, and the facts you may not know:

MYTH: Hospice care means leaving home.

Hospice is not a place. In fact, hospice services can be provided to a terminally ill patient and his or her family wherever they are most comfortable, or wherever they consider “home.” Robert’s wish was to stay at home at the end of his life. Hospice made it possible for Robert to stay at home, to be with his family, and to enjoy dinner together several times each week.

MYTH: Hospice means forgoing all medical treatment.

In every case, the hospice team will assess the needs of the patient, deciding which medications and equipment are needed for maximum comfort. For example, Robert’s medical staff provided sleep medication to help him through the night. “I am speaking from the heart when I say hospice provides not only superb medical care, but also offers compassion that I would not have gotten anywhere else,” Robert said.

MYTH: Hospice means strangers care for you.

Hospice organizations like Community Hospice strive to educate family members to serve as the primary caregivers for their family member at end-of-life. In addition, “The doctors, nurses, aides, social workers, and chaplains who make up my hospice team are there whenever I need them,” Robert said, “All I have to do is pick up the phone, any time day or night, and someone from hospice is there to help.”

MYTH: Hospice care ends when someone dies.

Hospice counseling and bereavement services that deal specifically with grief and coping after the loss of a loved one are available at no cost for up to a year after someone dies. Robert’s son credits hospice as something that he and his family can always look back and reflect on in a positive way. “As difficult as it was, it was really special to all be together. My wife and I talk about it all the time now.” Hospice bereavement services are available to anyone in need, not just those served by hospice care.

MYTH: People on hospice are in bed, waiting to die.

Robert called hospice because he wanted to live happily and with dignity, restoring a quality of life that he would have otherwise lost to invasive treatments and surgeries. Robert said, “If I inspire others to call hospice, I know I’ve made a difference.”

To learn more about what hospice can do for you and your family, call Community Hospice at 606-329-1890 (Ashland), 740-532-8841 (Ironton), 606-297-1095 (Paintsville), 800-926-6184 (toll-free) or visit www.chospice.org.