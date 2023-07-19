Key Factors to consider when Selling your Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dee’s Real Estate Service Inc. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dee’s Real Estate Service Inc., visit https://www.deesrealtyky.net/.

Realtors can do more than just help you buy a home; they can help you sell a home. From your listing price to steps to take before it’s important to weigh several factors in selling.

But what are some of the factors to consider?

How does a Realtor® approach selling a home?

Real Estate today is much faster paced than years prior. The past 3 years of real estate have completely changed the conversation around what it means to buy and sell in our local area. Our buyers in today’s market are looking day and night for new houses to pop up on their phone and computer screens; while our sellers are looking to get the highest price with the quickest possible sale, and for photos and information about their home to reach hundreds to thousands of potential buyers instantly. In partnering with a Realtor® to sell your home, you have that level of support from someone whose goal is the same as yours, to sell your home for the most amount of money in the quickest amount of time. Different companies and agents approach marketing and distributing information on your home in a variety of ways, so it is important you choose a Realtor who understands your vision and goals for your home and your family’s next step.

How do repairs and replacements affect home value?

Repairs and renovations are not a one size fits all discussion. The location of your home, size of the home, and types of finishes within the home will all factor in to your return on investment when planning on renovating or remodeling. The number of rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms will also play a role in how that cost-benefit analysis affects your decision making. A local, professional Realtor can help give you a great overall picture of what homes in your neighborhood sell for with different upgrades. It’s important to have those discussions early on, before making a decision on costly renovations in hopes it will bring more value to your home.

What are things to consider in getting a house ready to show?

First Impression are everything! We’ve all heard the saying that buyers know within 8 seconds of entering a home whether or not they are interested in buying it, and in our experience, that has rang true. For potential buyers coming through the home, lack of cleanliness and unpleasant smells can have the biggest negative impact on their overall first experience within the home. Decluttering and cleaning before you have buyers through your home will help you leave the best first impression. Clean your toilets and bathrooms, make sure the dishes are clean and put away, and make your beds. Also, buyers will looks inside closets to gauge their size, so it’s a good idea to place items you’d like out of sight under the bed or somewhere that potential buyers may not be looking right away.

If I am ready to make the step to list, what should I do?

Find a Realtor® you can trust.

By researching local Realtors® in the area you are partnering with a local expert. You get a true unbiased opinion to help maximize your value. The wonderful folks at Dee’s Real Estate Service, Inc. would love to assist you in your quest for the right home for you or your family, or be that guide through the selling process. With proven successful marketing and full time agents who truly care about their clients and their profession, Dee’s has your keys today!

If you are in need of an expert, and you’d like to know more about their services, head on over to their website for more.