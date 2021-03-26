Top 5 Spring Cleaning Tips to Avoid Electrical Issues

Sponsored - It is Spring time, which means flowers are blooming, heat is rising, and you are most likely Spring cleaning! Here are a few tips to make sure your house is prepared for the warm weather this Spring and Summer!

5. Check the Exterior of Your House- Look around your house for any damaged wiring or openings to your home. Warm weather brings unwanted guests that may damage wiring. If there are an openings from the outside pests may find their way into your home and damage wiring there as well.

4. Clean Filters, Ducts, and Vents- Spring time is the best time for a fresh start and that begins with cleaning/ replacing filters, ducts, and vents. Some vents can be cleaned easily but others require a little more elbow grease. Something like your air conditioner may require a professional. Not keeping up with cleaning your filters, ducts, and vents and ruin appliances or cause fires!

3. Smoke detectors &amp; Carbon monoxide detectors- Speaking of fires, make sure to check all fire and carbon monoxide detectors. It is suggested to test detectors once a month and replace them twice a year. Here is your reminder!

2.Check All Outlets - Check if your electrical outlets are warm to the touch, discolored, making noise, or that plugs fit snugly into outlets. While checking outlets also check and make sure all appliances are plugged into GFCI outlets for added grounding and surge protection. If any of your outlets have any of these issues call a professional to troubleshoot them.

1.Test Your HVAC System: Make sure your central air is ready for the warm weather! The last thing you want is to feel uncomfortable in your own home. Have a professional run a quality check to make sure your don’t have dirty coils, a broken thermostat, leaking ducts, or an old central air system!

