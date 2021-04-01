Easter Dinner is This Sunday..... Are You Ready?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit www.foodfairmarkets.com.

Easter is this Sunday! Do you have eggs for the Easter egg hunt? Are Easter baskets ready to be filled with treats? Most importantly, is your Easter dinner planned out and ready to go? If not, here are 10 Easter classics to make sure your meal is complete!

10. Rainbow Sherbet Punch- No holiday dinner is complete without punch. With just 4 simple ingredients (7UP, Ginger Ale, Hawaiian Punch, Rainbow Sherbet Ice-cream) you can make the perfect drink for your Easter Dinner.

9. Potatoes Au Gratin-Sliced baked potatoes covered in cheese is the perfect side dish to an Easter ham!

8. Strawberry Shortcake- You may remember the cartoons, but you’ll never forget having Strawberry Shortcake on Easter. The perfect dessert to bring in spring!

7. Easter Lamb Cake- It has become a social media phenomenon. Year after year we watch as people try to nail the art of a lamb-shaped Easter cake. It may never turn out quite right but it always tastes delicious!

6. Sweet Potato Casserole- An Easter classic that you just can’t get enough of. The real question is, are you going to top it with marshmallows or pecans?

5. PIES!!- Really you can’t go wrong with any flavor of pie on Easter. Whether fresh or frozen, pies make the kitchen smell great and are a great! Food Fair has Marie Callender Pies on sale for $5.99 each! When you buy 2 you get a Reddi Wip FREE!

4. Deviled Eggs- A shareable classic to any Holiday. Use a traditional recipe or spice it up with your seasonings, herbs, or vegetables. A very appropriate side for a Holiday with egg hunts.

3. Fruit Pizza- A play on one of America’s favorite foods. This dessert version is easy to make and looks AMAZING once completed.

2. Carrot Cake- Probably the most appropriate and delicious dessert for Easter. Somehow we always forget how much we love carrot cake until we see it sitting on the dinner table.

1. Ham- The centerpiece of an Easter dinner table is a large, glazed ham garnished with pineapple and cherries. Mouthwatering right?

Now until Saturday (April 3rd, 2021) Food Fair has Superior’s Whole Tavern Hams for just $1.88 per pound! Whether you make some of the Easter classics or mix it up a bit, FoodFair has you covered! Shop at a convenient location near you or click here to shop all of their Easter deals online!