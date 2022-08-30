10 Foods You Need to Celebrate Labor Day!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit foodfairmarkets.com.

Labor Day…… the unofficial end to cookout season. It is also the first holiday of the school year so let’s celebrate! Whether you spend the weekend tailgating or cooking out with family, here are 10 foods you need to celebrate this weekend!

10. Cookout Essentials- Don’t ruins a cookout by forgetting any of your essentials! Mustard, ketchup, mayo, cheese, BBQ, Vietti hot dog sauce, and buns are all on sale this week at Food Fair!

9. Salads- So many salads to choose from, not enough summer to enjoy them all. Whether it is potato, pasta, or egg salad make sure you have one on the menu for your Labor Day celebration.

8. Corn- A lot of fruits and vegetables are going out of season. Make sure you enjoy some fresh ears of corn this weekend! At Food Fair you can buy 5/$1.98!!

7. Watermelon- What could commemorate the end of summer more than a fresh watermelon slice? Whole seedless watermelons are on sale

6. Tea/Lemonade- Anyone would agree that tea and Lemonade are the drinks of the summer. Make sure to enjoy a cup and toast to summer! Get a 12 pack of Lipton Sweet Tea on sale at Food Fair for $5.69!

5. Sides- Stop at the hot deli and get all your staple cookout sides made fresh! Catering trays are available to make your weekend easier!

4. Pie- Soon we will be moving from fresh, tart pies such as Peach or lemon pie to warm, spiced pies such as pumpkin and apple pie. Enjoy a Table Talk Peach pie for just $4.99!

3. Chicken- Stop by the Hot Deli at Food Fair and get their Best in Town Fried Chicken or a rotisserie chicken for a quick and delicious option to celebrate Labor Day!

2. Hotdogs- One of the many cookout staples of the season and a favorite for all ages!

1. Hamburgers- Our top summer sendoff food is of course an All-American hamburger! Grill one up with all of your favorite toppings this weekend! Black Canyon Ground Chuck is on sale at Food Fair for the low price of $2.99 per pound!