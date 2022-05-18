10 Foods You Need to Celebrate Memorial Day!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com/.

Memorial Day is here! Whether you spend the weekend tailgating or cooking out with family, here are 10 foods you need to celebrate this weekend!

10. Cookout Essentials- Don’t ruins a cookout by forgetting any of your essentials! Mustard, ketchup, mayo, cheese, BBQ, Rocco’s hot dog sauce, and buns are all at Food Fair!

9. Salads- So many salads to choose from, not enough summer to enjoy them all. Whether it is potato, pasta, or egg salad make sure you have one on the menu for your Memorial Day celebration.

8. Corn- A lot of fruits and vegetables are going out of season. Make sure you enjoy some fresh ears of corn this weekend!

7. Watermelon- What could commemorate the end of summer more than a fresh watermelon slice? Whole seedless watermelons are on sale at Food Fair!

6. Tea/Lemonade- Anyone would agree that tea and Lemonade are the drinks of the summer. Make sure to enjoy a cup and toast to summer!

5. Sides- Stop at the hot deli and get all your staple cookout sides made fresh! Catering trays are available to make your weekend easier!

4. Pie- Soon we will be moving from fresh, tart pies such as Peach or lemon pie to warm, spiced pies such as pumpkin and apple pie.

3. Chicken- Stop by the Hot Deli at Food Fair and get their Best in Town Fried Chicken or a rotisserie chicken for a quick and delicious option to celebrate Memorial Day!

2. Hotdogs- One of the many cookout staples of the season and a favorite for all ages!

1. Hamburgers- Our top summer sendoff food is of course an All-American hamburger! Grill one up with all of your favorite toppings this weekend!