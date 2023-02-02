10 Foods You Will LOVE During the Big Game!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com/.

The Big Game is Sunday and Valentine’s Day is Monday, are you ready?! February is the month that football fans and lovers alike have a reason to celebrate. Spend the weekend celebrating your love of football or the people you love in your life! Regardless of what you are celebrating here are 10 foods everyone will LOVE!

10. Tailgate Chili- Bring out the boilermaker! We are making chili this weekend! Brown your ground beef, add in your tomato sauce, your favorite beans, beer, veggies, spices and let is cook while you set up your tailgate. When it is ready, add in your cheese, crackers or Fritos and you are ready to go! The real question is do you eat a grilled cheese or a peanut butter sandwich with your chili?

9. Deviled Eggs – A shareable classic to any tailgate. The secret to a perfect deviled egg is hiding them until the game starts, if you don’t there won’t be any left by kickoff. Use a traditional recipe or spice it up with your seasonings, herbs, or vegetables. Add pink & red food coloring to celebrate the Holiday or use colors to support your team!

8. Pretzel Bites- Bites size pieces of our favorite mall snack! Add your favorite dips such as beer cheese, hot mustard, and ranch. Fill your plate, dip and enjoy!

7. Pigs in a Blanket – Simple, fun, and delicious for your game day menu! Take a hot dog or cocktail weenies and wrap them up in croissant or pretzel dough, bake in the oven then they are ready to dip in your favorite sauce!

6. Guacamole – Smash up some avocados, add in your favorite fresh ingredients, and serve with your favorite tortilla chips! A homemade, fresh take on game day appetizers. This dip is easy to make and always leaves you wanting more. For chip alternatives try cocktail shrimp, bell pepper slices, or carrots!

5. Cake- Make sure to stock up on sweets for your Sweetie to celebrate all weekend!

4. Slow-Cooker Meatballs – They cook slow, but they go fast! Just like BBQ cocktail weenies, no tailgate is worth going to if there is not a crockpot full of meatballs. It is a tailgating staple even when you are tailgating from your couch.

3. Buffalo Chicken Dip – The amazing flavor of wings delivered on a chip! This dip is currently one of the most popular event appetizers. If you love hot buffalo sauce, cheese, and chicken this is for you! Why use it only as a dip? Some game day fans may want to think outside of the box and make buffalo chicken dip pizza, eggrolls, or even grilled cheeses. If you want an alternative to chips try crackers, carrots, or toasted baguettes!

2. Fully-Loaded Nachos – With nachos there are so many different variations. Switch the nachos out for tater tots, instead of taco meat use pulled pork, and the list can for on and on for toppings. Nachos are a customizable game day favorite, but there is one food that no game day is complete without…

1. Chicken Wings!!!! – No game day is complete without your favorite wings! Wings have so many sauce options and they’re easy to eat. Chop up some celery, get your favorite dip and chow down. You are sure to make a mess, but it is so worth it! That makes wings our top choice and always a favorite.

