Freshen up your Easter Dinner with these Desserts!

Holidays sneak up on us, and in just 2 short weeks Easter will be here! Make sure your Easter gathering is complete with a delicious dessert. Here are 10 spring sweets to complete your delicious Easter meal!

10. Lemon Sugar cookies- Nothing brings in the Spring season like Citrus desserts.

9. Berry Tartlets - Delicious, sweet, savory... everything you love wrapped up in a nice little pastry.

8. Strawberry Shortcake - You may remember the cartoons, but you’ll never forget having Strawberry Shortcake on Easter.

7. Easter Lamb Cake- It has become a social media phenomenon. Year after year we watch as people try to nail the art of a lamb-shaped Easter cake. It may never turn out quite right but it always tastes delicious!

6. Blueberry Bread Pudding- A fresh twist on a holiday classic.

5. Cheesecake - Versatile and easy. Made from scratch or from the bakery. Yum!

4. Fudge Filled Chocolate Easter Egg - Say that slowly, out loud. This is what Easter dreams are made of.

3. Fruit Pizza - A play on one of America’s favorite foods. This dessert version is easy to make and looks AMAZING once completed.

2. Carrot Cake - Funny how this doesn’t actually taste like carrots! It does taste like hopes, dreams and finishing your favorite book. Carrot Cake is a surprisingly pleasing cake that should be around for all the holidays.

1. PIES!!- Really you can’t go wrong with any flavor of pie on Easter. Whether fresh or frozen, pies make the kitchen smell great and make a wonderful dessert.