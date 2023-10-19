10 Halloween Party Foods That Will Delight Not Fright!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like FALL! The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping, and the pumpkins are coming out! Halloween is just around the corner which means preparing for all of the Halloween parties. What is your costume? Can you buy it or DIY it? Most importantly, what food is going to be there? Here are the top 10 foods that will be a delight not a fright.

10. Candy- I know it is simple, but every Halloween party has to loop back to tradition with a bowl of candy. Tell everyone to bring their favorite bag and enjoy it for the whole night! What is left over can be used for Trick-or-Treat!

9. Deviled Eggs- Is it really a party if deviled eggs aren’t involved? Use the classic recipe but put paprika on the top and add a small chive as a stem to make them look like pumpkins!

8. Popcorn- There will always be scary movies playing at Halloween parties which means you need popcorn! If you add food coloring to melted white chocolate, you can make some Halloween themed popcorn.

7. Chips & Dip- Buffalo chicken, guacamole, spinach, and seven-layer dips can all be Halloween themed with some creativity.

6. Apple Cider- The staple drink of fall is apple cider! Drink it on its own or make some apple cider punch!

5. Caramel Apples- Whether you pre-make them on a stick, buy them pre-made, or chop up the apple and dip it, no one can pass up the classic caramel and apple combo. Set out different toppings for everyone to get creative with!

4. Meatball Sliders- Make this delicious finger food fun with cheese fangs and olive eyeballs!

3. Pumpkin Spice- Anything Pumpkin Spice flavored will work! Whether it’s coffee, cupcakes or dip for pretzels, pumpkin spice is on the menu!

2. Halloweenies- AKA hot dogs are a fun and simple party food for any season!

1. Halloween Party Trays- Make life easier with a wing, fruit, or veggie party tray. These trays offer a favorite for everyone and take the stress of food prep out of the equation.