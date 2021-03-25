10 Snacks That Will Make Game Day a Slam Dunk!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit www.foodfairmarkets.com.

College Basketball Season is here! There are just 12 games left until the semifinals. Do you have brackets filled? Do you have some merch to rep your team? Most importantly, do you have your game day snacks planned? Here are 10 snacks that will make your game day a slam dunk!

10. Popcorn Bar – Just like during a movie, sometimes popcorn is the perfect pairing for all your excitement. Add your favorite popcorn salts and seasonings. Have a sweet tooth? Throw some candy in there!

9. Pinwheels – So many options when it comes to pinwheels. Make a variety of flavors with your favorite deli meat and sandwich toppings, dips, or even spice it up with a taco pinwheel!

8. Ham & Cheese Sliders – Even if you are not a sandwich person, there is something about a slider that makes it so tempting. You just can’t eat one!

7. Pigs in a Blanket – Simple, fun, and delicious for your basketball filled weekend

6. Potatoes Skins- Slice a potato in half, bake as many as you want, cover it in your favorite toppings and you are left with a game day snack.

5. BBQ Cocktail Weenies – Break out the napkins! You know you can’t get enough of that sauce!

4. Buffalo Chicken Dip – Really any dip will do, but the amazing flavor of wings delivered on a chip dunks on all of the rest.

3. Street Tacos- Customize your taco any way you want! You choose the you’re your choose the shell and you choose all the toppings! Another reason these are great for game day is that they can fit securely in your hand. When you yell at the ref you want a snack that keeps your toppings secure!

2. Fully-Loaded Nachos – Pick your chips (or tater tots), pick the meat, and choose any toppings you want. This fully customizable appetizer is hard to beat. You just can’t go wrong with nachos, but there is a more perfect game day food.

1. Chicken Wings!!!! Wings have so many sauce options and they’re easy to eat. That makes wings our top choice and always a favorite. Right now, Food Fair is offering wing party trays for a low price!

Whether you pick your perfect appetizers or make your life easier with a party tray, FoodFair has you covered! Shop at a convenient location near you or click here to shop online!

**Please order wings trays 24 to 48 hours in advance.