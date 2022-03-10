Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit foodfairmarkets.com.

With spring right around the corner, we usually tend to start wanting to add veggies to our meals. As unexciting as that may sound, adding fresh veggies to your meal does not have to be so boring! Here are some surprising ways to sneak fresh veggies into your meals!

10. Smoothies - These can be a great way to start your day or a delicious treat at the end of your evening. Spinach, kale, avocado, carrots, and even beets are veggies that can be added to a fresh fruit smoothie!

9. Avocado toast - An easy, delicious way to start your morning fresh is with avocado spread over wheat toast with your favorite spices to top it off!

8. Sweet potato fries - Chop up a sweet potato, season them with garlic powder, paprika, salt and black pepper, and bake! Easy as that and we promise you won’t miss the grease!

7. Veggie egg rolls - Fry up some vegetable egg rolls to make a healthier appetizer

6. Kale chips - If you need a little crunch added to your veggie intake try kale chips! Add sea salt and olive oil to kale and throw them in the oven for a delicious healthy snack!

5. Cauliflower wings - a DELICIOUS alternative to wings. Take your florets and dip them in your breading mix, bake them, cover them in your favorite wing sauce and don’t forget your favorite dip on the side!

4. Dips - So many good dips are made up of veggies. With salsa, guac, hummus, spinach/artichoke dips you just can’t go wrong!

3. Quiche - The perfect fresh brunch meal to share with your friends is quiche! Get your pie crust, mix together your eggs, milk and spinach, and bake! Don’t forget the mimosas!

2. Falafel - Chickpeas can be mad into so many thing but our favorite? The Falafel! Serve on a brunch board, in a sandwich, or dip in your favorite sauce!

1. Kabobs - A fun way to mix up your fresh meat and veggies is to throw them on a skewer and grill them up!