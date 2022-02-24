Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit foodfairmarkets.com.

With spring right around the corner, we usually tend to start wanting to add veggies to our meals. As unexciting as that may sound, adding fresh veggies to your meal does not have to be so boring! Here are some surprising ways to sneak fresh veggies into your meals!

10. Sweet potato fries- Chop up a sweet potato, season them with garlic powder, paprika, salt and black pepper, and bake! Easy as that and we promise you won’t miss the grease!

9. Avocado toast- An easy, delicious way to start your morning fresh is with avocado spread over wheat toast with your favorite spices to top it off!

8. Smoothies- These can be a great way to start your day or a delicious treat at the end of your evening. Spinach, kale, avocado, carrots, and even beets are veggies that can be added to a fresh fruit smoothie!

7. Veggie egg rolls- Fry up some vegetable egg rolls to make a healthier appetizer

Kale chips-

Veggie burgers

Quiche- The perfect fresh brunch meal to share with your friends is quiche! Get your pie crust, mix together you eggs, milk and spinach, and bake! Don’t forget the mimosas!

Veggie lasagna

Dips- So many good dips are made up of veggies. With salsa, guac, hummus, spinach/artichoke dips you just can’t go wrong!

Kabobs

Veggie mac & cheese

Cauliflower wings-

Zucchini bread

Zucchini noodles

Falafel