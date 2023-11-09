Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com.

The leaves are falling, the temperature is dropping, and now we have one thing on our mind…. THANKSGIVING DINNER! What could be better than a day of good food, football, and family? There are many staples in any normal dinner, but Thanksgiving dinner has specific classic foods that must be made for every feast. Here are the top 10 classic foods to gobble up on Thanksgiving!

10. Cranberry Sauce- We all know cranberry sauce is not usually the crowd favorite, but would it be Thanksgiving without it on the table? This tart side brings a sweetness to your savory stuffed plate on Thanksgiving.

9. Ham- Not everyone is a fan of turkey. To make sure everyone is full by the end off the day. By a ham or a ham half to put on the table as well. Right now, you can get a whole Superior Tavern ham for $2.89 per pound and half hams for $2.99 per pound.

8. Green Beans- Whether you make them in a casserole or eat them on their own, this classic is a must on your Turkey Day table!

7. Mashed Potatoes- Mashed is the classic version of potatoes for Thanksgiving, but you can also make baked potato, scalloped potatoes, or cheesy hashbrown casserole.

6. Pie- Of course you will see the two classics, pecan, and pumpkin pie, put really any pie will do! Let’s make one thing clear though… No CAKE only PIE! Right now, you can get a Specialty Baker Pumpkin Pie for just $5.99!

5. Dinner Rolls- It’s bread……. need I say more?

4. Sweet Potato Casserole- No side says “Thanksgiving” more than our favorite marshmallow covered casserole.

3. Turkey Gravy- This the condiment of Thanksgiving. Pour it on everything!

2. Stuffing- A side dish, that should be considered a main dish. A good stuffing makes or breaks Thanksgiving dinner.

1. Turkey- The centerpiece to your Thanksgiving feast! Where you bake it or fry it everyone gets their fill of turkey on Turkey Day! One think is for sure, you will be napping in the evening from your turkey comma! Right now, you can get a Festive Turkey Breast for just 99 cents per pound!