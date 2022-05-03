Top 10 Derby Day Snacks!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com/.

Every year since 1946, The Kentucky Derby has been held the first Saturday of May. The Derby is a prestigious event that has developed several traditions over the years. Luckily for us, many of those traditions revolve around food and drink! In honor of the upcoming Derby Race, we’ve decided to list a few of our favorite Derby snacks that you can pick up or prepare from delicious ingredients found at your local FoodFair.

1. Slow-Cooker Cheddar Bacon Beer Dip - Rich with flavor and likely to become your new favorite appetizer, this dip is absolutely delicious.

2. Ham ‘n’ Cheese Biscuit Stacks - Classic country ham biscuits are not only great spring party food, but they’re also Southern food with a long history at the Derby.

3. Smoked Pimento Cheese Crostini - A decadent treat for any Derby party. Smoked cheese on a Crostini bread is easy to make and will fly off the tray.

4. Shrimp Cucumber Rounds - They’re easy to prepare and a snappy addition to any party. Delicious and light, always a hit!

5. Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs - The classic “caviar of the South” makes a perfect filling for deviled eggs.

6. Brown Sugar & Brown Butter Pecans - Toss pecans with butter and brown sugar, then toast them and sprinkle with sea salt for a tasty bar snack.

7. Bourbon Pulled Pork Sliders - Pour bourbon sauce over pulled pork and serve between slider rolls for a flavorful, mini sandwich.

8. Benedictine Dip or Spread - Invented by Louisville caterer and tea room-owner Jennie Carter Benedict, this cream cheese-cucumber dip is a century-old Kentucky classic.

9. Classic Southern Fried Green Tomatoes - They are great served as a side dish or snack or add them to a special breakfast or brunch menu. A must have for traditional Southern meals.

10. Wings! - There are so many sauce options and they’re easy to eat. That is why wings are our top choice and always a favorite.