Top 10 Foods for Your New Year’s Eve Party!

The holiday season comes with so much to plan. It’s always challenging finding a New Year’s Eve menu that everyone likes. Keep it simple and appealing with these timeless appetizers and bring on 2024!

10. Deviled Eggs- A shareable classic to any Party. The secret to a perfect deviled egg is hiding some in the fridge to enjoy at midnight, if you don’t there won’t be any left by the time the ball drops. Use a traditional recipe or spice it up with your seasonings, herbs, or vegetables.

9. Potato skins – Cheese, bacon, and potatoes… need I say more? I don’t think anyone can deny that ANY form of potato is welcomed to any party, but something about potato skins gets you ready for the new year!

8. Cocktail Shrimp- set them out and before you know it the whole ring is gone!

7. 7 Layer Dip – 7 layers of anything sounds intimidating, but we promise this will be a hit! It is simple: refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, cheese, green onions, and to top it off olives! Sure, you could serve these all separate, but they are so much better together!

6. Pigs in a Blanket – Simple, fun, and delicious for your party menu! Take a hot dog or cocktail weenies and wrap them up in croissant or pretzel dough, bake in the oven then they are ready to dip in your favorite sauce!

5. Slow-Cooker Meatballs – They cook slow, but they go fast! Just like BBQ cocktail weenies, no NYE Party is worth going to if there is not a crockpot full of meatballs.

4. BBQ Cocktail Weenies – Break out the napkins! You know you can’t get enough of that sauce! Eat them with a fork or toothpick. Serve them wrapped in bacon or straight out of the slow cooker covered in BBQ sauce.

3. Buffalo Chicken Dip – The amazing flavor of wings delivered on a chip! This dip is currently one of the most popular event appetizers. If you love hot buffalo sauce, cheese, and chicken this is for you! Why use it only as a dip? Some of you may want to think outside of the box and make buffalo chicken dip pizza, eggrolls, or even grilled cheeses. If you want an alternative to chips try crackers, carrots, or toasted baguettes!

2. Fully-Loaded Nachos – With nachos there are so many different variations. Switch the nachos out for tater tots, instead of taco meat use pulled pork, and the list can for on and on for toppings. Nachos are a customizable party favorite!

1. Holiday Party Trays – No party is complete without your favorite wings! Wings have so many sauce options and they’re easy to eat. Chop up some celery, get your favorite dip and chow down. You are sure to make a mess, but it is so worth it! That makes wings our top choice and always a favorite. Right now, Food Fair is offering Holiday party trays including wing trays, deli meat trays, fruit trays and veggie trays. After the holidays this is a quick way to enjoy ringing in 2024 with friends and family!

Whether you pick your perfect appetizers or make your life easier with a party tray, Food Fair has you covered! Shop at a convenient location near you or click here to shop online!