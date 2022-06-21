Top 10 Items to Make Your July 4th Gathering a Blast!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com/

The holiday that starts backyard party season is here! The holiday that focuses on fireworks, food, and family! It is the weekend of July 4th! To make sure you have a star-spangled weekend, here are 10 items to make sure you have a BLAST!

10. Sparklers- Before the big fireworks come out, get everyone excited with some sparklers! Everything thinks they are just for kids, but we all know the adults love them too!

9. Cold Treats- With high temperatures this weekend, make sure you have something cold to you cool you off! Right now, you can get a 100 count of Fla-Vor-Ice popsicles or just $6.99 at Food Fair!

8. Outdoor Games- Cornhole is a must for any backyard party in the summer, but there so many other options as well.

7. Sauces- Nothing can ruin a cookout quicker than lack of sauces. In this week’s Food Fair circular, you can find sales on ketchup, mustard, mayo, salad dressing, hot dog chili, BBQ, & A1 sauce!

6. Fresh Fruit & Vegetables - Fresh produce is the heart of the cookout. So many fruits and vegetables are in-season during the summer! Right now, you can get a Red Ripe Watermelon for just $3.98!

5. Smores- End the night with a classic! Roast a marshmallow and put it in between chocolate and graham cracker or mix it up and try different flavors of marshmallows or chocolate!

4. Cookout Essentials- Don’t forget all your cookout essentials like Charcoal Briquettes! ($9.99)

3. Hamburgers & Steak - You cannot celebrate Independence Day without hamburgers and steaks on the grill! Black Canyon T-Bone Steaks are just $8.99 per pound, and you can get Black Canyon Angus Ground Chuck for just $3.99 per pound!

2. Sides – Sides are one of the most important parts of a cookout! Show up to the cookout with Food Fair’s convenient hot or cold sides sold by the pound!

1. Hot Dogs – A must have for any summertime holiday, hot dogs. Shop for Eckrich Regular or Bunsize at a great $10/10 hot dogs this weekend! (Limit 10)