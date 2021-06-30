Top 10 Items to Make Your July 4th Gathering a Blast!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit www.foodfairmarkets.com.

The holiday that starts backyard party season is here! The holiday that focuses on fireworks, food, and family! It is the weekend of July 4th! To make sure you have a star-spangled weekend, here are 10 items to make sure you have a BLAST!

10. Sparklers- Before the big fireworks come out, get everyone excited with some sparklers! Everything thinks they are just for kids, but we all know the adults love them too!

9. Cold Treats- With high temperatures this weekend, make sure you have something cold to you cool you off! Right now, you can get a 100 count of Fla-Vor-Ice popsicles or just $5.99 at Food Fair!

8. Outdoor Games- Cornhole is a must for any backyard party in the summer, but there so many other options as well.

7. Sauces- Nothing can ruin a cookout quicker than lack of sauces. In this week’s Food Fair circular, you can find sales on ketchup, mustard, mayo, salad dressing, hot dog chili, BBQ, & A! sauce!

6. Fresh Fruit & Vegetables - Fresh produce is the heart of the cookout. So many fruits and vegetables are in-season during the summer! Right now, you can get a large seeded watermelon for $5.88 and 4 ears of corn in-husk for just 98 cents!

5. Smores- End the night with a classic! Roast a marshmallow and put it in between chocolate and graham cracker or mix it up and try different flavors of marshmallows or chocolate!

4. Cookout Essentials- Don’t forget all of your cookout essentials like Ice ($3.99/ 20lb bag), charcoal ($9.99), or propane tanks ($49.99 new).

3. Hamburgers & Hot Dogs- You cannot celebrate Independence Day without hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill! Oscar Meyer hot dogs are 10/$10 this week and you can get $3 off Black Canyon Angus Ground Chuck!

2. Sides – Sides are one of the most important parts of a cookout! Show up to the cookout with Food Fair’s convenient hot or cold sides sold by the pound!

1. Fried Chicken- Would you rather spend the holiday weekend enjoying time with family rather than over a hot grill or in a kitchen? Order Food Fair’s Best in Town Deli Fried Chicken! You can order 8-100 pieces starting at just $7.99!

*Please place orders 48 hours in advice to get your sides and chicken prepared!