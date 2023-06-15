Top 10 Ways to Celebrate Dad This Weekend!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com/shop.

This Sunday is Father’s Day! A day full of gifts, family-time and cookouts. Here are 10 ways you can celebrate dad this weekend!

10. Games- Spend time with dad with some friendly competition. If you want to celebrate indoors whip out Mario Cart or Monopoly.

9. Throwback Pictures- Nothing like a walk down memory lane to celebrate your dad! Throw together a photo album so everyone can enjoy the memories.

8. Cookout Essentials- There are some things that are easy to forget when planning a Father’s Day cookout. Do not forget the essentials such as ice, propane, or charcoal. Find all your cookout essentials at your local Food Fair!

7. Sides- Whether you choose to pick up chips or make sides such as beans, corn, and potato salad. A cookout is not complete without sides! Visit our deli for fresh, no-fuss sides!

6. Hotdogs - A staple of every cookout is hot dogs! Grill them up and add whatever toppings you want!

5. Cake or Pie- No Father’s Day cookout is complete without sweets! Order your personalized Father’s Day cake at the Food Fair bakery 24-48 hours in advance! If you need something quick pick up a Café Valle Crème Cake or Table Talk pie!

4. Dad Joke Competition- We all know the cliché of dad’s and their cheesy jokes. Have a little Stand-Up Comedy *Dad Joke Edition* in your back yard while the food is grilling!

3. Outdoor competition – Dad loves to win, so head outdoors and break out the Giant Jenga or Cornhole!

2. Hamburgers – Don’t miss this classic dish for Dad! Black Canyon Angus Ground Chuck is $3 off a family pack with $25 additional purchase. Dad will love the deal as much as he loves the burgers! And hurry, this deal only runs through Saturday.

1. Steak - There is not a dad in history that can turn down a fresh steak. Through Saturday you can get Black Canyon Sizzler Steak for just $5.99 a pound. If you’ve waited until the last minute to buy Dad steaks, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! On Sunday, T-Bone Steaks go on sale for $8.99 a pound!