Top 10 Ways to Celebrate Dad This Weekend!

This Sunday is Father’s Day! A day full of gifts, family-time and cookouts. Here are 10 ways you can celebrate dad this weekend!

10. Games- Spend time with dad with some friendly competition. If you want to celebrate indoors whip out Mario Cart or Monopoly. If you want an outdoor celebration, bring out the Giant Jenga or Cornhole!

9. Throwback Pictures- Nothing like a walk down memory lane to celebrate your dad! Throw together a photo album so everyone can enjoy the memories.

8. Cookout Essentials- There are some things that are easy to forget when planning a Father’s Day cookout. Do not forget the essentials such as ice, propane, or charcoal. Find all your cookout essentials at your local Food Fair!

7. Sides- Whether you choose to pick up chips or make sides such as beans, corn, and potato salad. A cookout is not complete without sides! Get 2 ears of bi-color corn in the husk for just 98¢!

6. Coffee – Get your dad the gift that keeps on giving, 30 oz of Maxwell Coffee! On Sale for $4.99 right now! (Limit 1 w/ $25 additional purchase)

5. Cake or Pie- No Father’s Day cookout is complete without sweets! Order your personalized Father’s Day cake at the Food Fair bakery 24-48 hours in advance! If you need something quick pick up a Café Valle Crème Cake or Table Talk peach pie!

4. Dad Joke Competition- We all know the cliché of dad’s and their cheesy jokes. Have a little Stand-Up Comedy *Dad Joke Edition* in your back yard while the food is grilling!

3. Hotdogs- A staple of every cookout is hot dogs! Grill them up and add whatever toppings you want!

2. Bacon- Nothing says breakfast in bed like the sweet smell of Bacon! Get 12 oz of Cavalier Bacon for $3.99!

1. Steak- There is not a dad in history that can turn down a fresh T-Bone Steak. Right now, you can get Black Canyon NY Strip Steaks for $8.99 a pound!