10 Foods to Heat You Up Through the Ice Storm

10 Foods to Heat You Up Through the Ice Storm

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of FoodFair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about FoodFair, visit www.foodfairmarkets.com.

Winter has settled and the temperatures have dropped. Comfort food is king at this, the coldest time of year. There’s no need to worry, FoodFair has the best prices on all of your favorites. Here are some foods that will warm you up until Spring is here!

10. Spaghetti - Not just a long, thin noodle. Spaghetti is filling, delicious, easy to make and is next level when you add a little ground chuck on top.

9. Potato Soup - Hearty, to say the least. Potato Soup can be a meal on it’s own, or used as an appetizer or side dish with all sorts of meals.

8. Mac n Cheese - Entire restaurants and food trucks are dedicated to the mighty Mac n Cheese. Out of a box or custom made with the finest ingredients, Mac n Cheese is an every day side.

7. Chicken Pot Pie - Chicken Pot Pie has everything you need for a full meal, stuffed into a delicious crust and heated until bubbly and golden brown. The stuff dreams are made of you say? Just may be.

6. Tomato Soup - Hot or cold? Crackers or crusty bread? No matter how you enjoy your Tomato Soup, FoodFair has what you’re looking for.

5. Chicken Tortilla Soup - Affordable to make. Easy to customize to your taste. Delicious! This one might not be on everyone’s list... yet. Find a recipe, if you don’t already have one, and warm up with some soup!

4. Pizza - Do we really need to say anything about this one? PIZZA! Everyone has their favorite. Home made pizza is the BEST!

3. Hot wings - Even if you don’t like them hot, chicken wings are another quick and easy to make food that can easily be changed up to be something new at every meal.

2. Casseroles - Casseroles are what comfort food is all about. Take all the stuff that’s delicious, put it together in a dish, heat and eat. Options are limitless and FoodFair has aisles of fresh ingredients to choose from.

1. Chili - Beans or no beans? Chili is just good food. Competition quality or made from the package, chili is one heck of a versatile staple in every kitchen.

* Food Fair is now offering Black Canyon Ground Chuck for just $1.99 per pound! Limit 5 pounds with additional $25 purchase.

Whether you are looking for a winter soup or a quick meal from our fresh deli, FoodFair has you covered! Shop at a convenient location near you or click here to shop online!