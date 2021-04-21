Top 10 Derby Day Snacks!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of FoodFair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about FoodFair, visit https://www.foodfairmarkets.com/shop

Every year since 1946, The Kentucky Derby has been held the first Saturday of May. The Derby is a prestigious event that has developed a number of traditions over the years. Luckily for us, many of those traditions revolve around food and drink! In honor of the upcoming Derby Race, we’ve decide to list a few of our favorite Derby snacks that you can pick up or prepare from delicious ingredients found at your local FoodFair.

Shrimp Cucumber Rounds - They’re easy to prepare and a snappy addition to any party. Delicious and light, always a hit!

Ham ‘n’ Cheese Biscuit Stacks - Classic country ham biscuits are not only great spring party food, but they’re also Southern food with a long history at the Derby.

Smoked Pimiento Cheese Crostini - A decadent treat for any Derby party. Smoked cheese on a Crostini bread is easy to make and will fly off the tray.

Slow-Cooker Cheddar Bacon Beer Dip - Rich with flavor and likely to become your new favorite appetizer, this dip is absolutely delicious.

Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs - The classic “caviar of the South” makes a perfect filling for deviled eggs.

Brown Sugar & Brown Butter Pecans - Toss pecans with butter and brown sugar, then toast them and sprinkle with sea salt for a tasty bar snack.

Bourbon Pulled Pork Sliders - Pour bourbon sauce over pulled pork and serve between slider rolls for a flavorful, mini sandwich.

Benedictine Dip or Spread - Invented by Louisville caterer and tea room-owner Jennie Carter Benedict, this cream cheese-cucumber dip is a century-old Kentucky classic.

Classic Southern Fried Green Tomatoes - They are great served as a side dish or snack, or add them to a special breakfast or brunch menu. A must have for traditional Southern meals.

Wings!- There are so many sauce options and they’re easy to eat. That is why wings are our top choice and always a favorite.

Right now FoodFair is offering wing party trays for a low price! Whether you cook your perfect appetizers or make your life easier with a party tray, FoodFair has you covered! Shop at a convenient location near you or click here to shop online!

**Please order wing trays 24 to 48 hours in advance.