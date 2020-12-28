Top 10 New Year’s Eve Appetizers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of FoodFair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about FoodFair, visit www.foodfairmarkets.com.

The holiday season comes with so much to plan. It’s always challenging finding a New Year’s Eve menu that everyone likes. Keep it simple and appealing with these timeless appetizers!

10. Tater Tot Nachos – A creative twist on a party favorite.

9. Deviled Eggs – A classic for any holiday.

8. Ham & Cheese Biscuits – A satisfying snack that will take you through to midnight.

7. Pigs in a Blanket – Simple, fun, and delicious for your New Year’s Eve!

6. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pinwheels – Roll it up; slice it; and you’re ready to go!

5. BBQ Cocktail Weenies – Break out the napkins! You know you can’t get enough of that sauce!

4. Buffalo Chicken Dip – The amazing flavor of wings delivered on a cracker.

3. Slow-Cooker Meatballs – They cook slow, but they go fast!

2. Fully-Loaded Nachos – You just can’t go wrong with nachos, but there is a more perfect party food.

1. Chicken Wings!!!! Wings have so many sauce options and they’re easy to eat. That makes wings our top choice and always a favorite.

