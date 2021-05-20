Sponsored - Top 10 Graduation Party Checklist!

It is finally cookout season! First up? Graduation Parties! So much goes into graduation. There are senior pictures, ordering the cap and gown, rehearsals, announcements and now it is time to celebrate your senior’s accomplishment! Here is a list of the top 10 staples of a graduation party!

10. Games- Offer outdoor games at your grad’s celebration such as cornhole or giant Jenga!

9. Throwback Pictures- Nothing like a walk down memory lane to celebrate your senior’s last 12 years in school. Throw together a photo album so everyone can enjoy the memories.

8. Cookout Essentials- There are some things that are easy to forget when planning a Graduation cookout. Do not forget the essentials such as ice, propane, or charcoal. Find all your cookout essentials at your local Food Fair!

7. Sides- Whether you choose to pick up Snyder chips 2/$4 or make sides such as beans, corn, and potato salad. A cookout is not complete without sides!

6. Ham & Cheese Sliders- A good appetizer while the food is on the grill is ham and cheese sliders. They will be gone before you can say CONGRATULATIONS to the graduate!

5. Cake- No grad party is complete without a graduation cake! Order your personalized graduation cake at the Food Fair bakery 24-48 hours in advance!

4. Drinks- So many options for drinks at a cookout. Whether you make punch, fresh blueberry lemonade, sweet tea, or pick up a 6-pack of Pepsi products for just $1.99 each (limit 12) make sure drinks are covered!

3. Hotdogs- A staple of every cookout is hot dogs! Grill them up and add whatever toppings you want!

2. Hamburger- No cookout is complete without hamburgers! Get Black Canyon ground chuck for just $2.99 a pond now!

1. Party Trays- Make life easier with a wing, fruit or veggie party tray. These trays offer a favorite for everyone and take the stress of food prep out of the equation. Right now, Food Fair is having a party tray sale! Please order 24-48 hours in advance!