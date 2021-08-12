Top 10 Things You missed From Kids Back-to-School List

(https://www.foodfairmarkets.com/weekly-ad)

It is that time of year again where our kids are trading in their beach bags for backpacks, summer bucket lists for back-to-school lists, and boat rides for bus rides. Between school supplies shopping, orientations, and getting back on a schedule, the end of summer vacation can be hard on everyone. Here are 10 things you may have missed from your kid’s supplies list that may make the back-to-school transition a little easier on you!

10. Reusable Water Bottle - Trade in cases of water bottles for an insulated water bottle to keep your kid cool and hydrated.

9. Extra Ink Cartridges - Your child will inevitably tell you they have a last-minute project due he next day sooner or late. The last thing you are going to want to do is make a late-night trip to the store to buy more ink. Keep some extras on hand to avoid this!

8. Breakfast foods - Amidst the chaos of rushing to school every morning, be sure to make time for breakfast. Right now, FoodFair has Kellogg’s and General Mills’ cereals on sale for $2.99!

7. Produce - Try to incorporate produce into your child’s breakfast and lunch. Berries and grapes are quick and easy to portion out for lunches or a snack.

6. Portable Charger - Make sure you are always able to get a hold of your child by storing a portable charger in their backpack.

5. Lunch Foods - Whether your child is not in the mood for Mystery Meat Monday, or you just have a picky eater, be prepared to pack lunches with plenty of lunch foods in stock. You can find all your Walnut Creek deli meat, Dorito’s snack packs, and Debbie cakes on sale in this week’s circular at FoodFair!

4. Quick Dinners - Some evenings are filled with practices, projects, and homework. On those evenings a quick meal like banquet frozen meals or hamburger helper is your best bet at getting everything done. Stock up and keep plenty of quick and easy meals on hand.

3. Snacks - Snacks are key for kids during the school year. Have plenty of extra snacks to pack in your child’s backpack for the bus ride home, during practice, or for field trips.

2. USB/Hard Drive - A large enough hard drive can be used through out your child’s school experience. It is also a great time capsule to look back on all your child’s school assignments and memories.

1. Hot Deli Meals - When it is your turn to feed the team or when you just need a quick, filling meal for your family Party Trays from FoodFair are the perfect option! When Party trays are not an option, check out FoodFair’s Hot Deli dinner plates, premade sides, and rotisserie chickens!