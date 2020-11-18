Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Forth’s Foodfair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Forth’s Foodfair, visit Forth’s Foodfair online.

There’s an ancient battle that warriors have fought for hundreds of years... cake, or pie? While we aren’t yet ready to claim victory for either side, we are pretty sure that as the holiday season approaches, you have pie on the brain, not cake. And to honor the great pies of our nation, we give you, the top 10 Thanksgiving pies as determined by us!

10. Cherry Pie

Chery Pie is a fine pie, but it lacks a bit to be the super star of Thanksgiving. Throw some vanilla ice cream on a warm slice of cherry pie and most things will be right with the world.

9. Coconut Cream Pie

Another wonderful pie that is often found after a Thanksgiving feast. Coconut Cream Pie isn’t exactly the traditional go to for this holiday but it’s a darn good pie that deserves a mention.

8. Banana Cream Pie

This is one of those, best pie EVER contenders, when it’s done right. The problem is, this pie is far too often done just OK and will have too strong of a banana flavor or maybe the texture just won’t be quite right. When you’ve got a good recipe, you’re going to have a good pie.

7. Lemon Meringue Pie

One of the most classic of meringues, Lemon is another one of those that might not be at every Thanksgiving, but it’s going to be at a lot of them. A timeless classic that’s simple, and can be enjoyed by many.

6. Sweet Potato Pie

A true Thanksgiving treat! Sweet Potato Pie can tend to be a bit regional. so it’s cut just short of our top 5, but this is one delicious and unique pie to serve any time of year.

5. Apple Pie

The most classic American Pie out there. Apple pie is a good choice for any season. There’s so many varieties and variations of the Apple Pie, it’s hard to find 2 slices that taste exactly the same. Another one that’s perfect served warm with a bit of vanilla ice cream on the side.

4. Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie and Whipped Cream are one of the greatest pairings known to man. This one finds itself at #4 and is deserving of such a prestigious holiday placement.

3. Chocolate Pie

One of the easiest to make, and one that virtually EVERYONE will eat... it’s Chocolate Pie. This one comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. Sometimes very simple, and sometimes quite complex, but undeniably one of the top holiday pies.

2. Pecan Pie

Pecan pie definitely deserves a spot in the top three best Thanksgiving pies. Its crunchy texture and nutty taste make for the perfect pairing. Add a dollop of whipped cream on top and this pie is the perfect ending to any Thanksgiving meal.

1. Chocolate Pecan Pie

Take our #2 pie and our #3 pie and mix them up and what do you get? OUR #1 PIE!! Not everyone has tasted the infamous Chocolate Pecan Pie, but when you do, you’ll quickly understand why it’s sitting pretty at the #1 spot.

Now’s the time to prepare for this holiday’s feast. For a stress-free Marie Callendar pie, shop online at FoodFair.