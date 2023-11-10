Caregivers Need Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fruth Pharmacy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fruth Pharmacy, visit https://fruthpharmacy.com/.

Illness or injury is undeniably something we all face at points in our lives. Unfortunately, some illnesses or injuries can render a person unable to adequately meet his or her own needs. Thankfully there are amazing people who step up to help individuals during these unfortunate times. Meeting the needs and providing care for a sick or injured person can be incredibly stressful on the caregiver as well.

Whether the caregiver is a family member who suddenly finds themselves in an unexpected role, or an aide within a nursing home or hospital, a nurse, a home health aide, and many other positions of caregiving, it is a very difficult duty.

Here are 6 ways you can care for a caregiver:

1. Offer a listening ear, don’t brush him or her off when they need to talk about their day. Venting, crying, or talking can help reduce stress.

2. Saying “Thank You” lets them know how important their role as a caregiver is. Caregiving is not for everyone.

3. Offer to help them on their day off with cleaning, chores, picking up groceries, prescriptions, filling their car with gas, or watch the kids while they take advantage of an extra nap.

4. Be certain to make sure that family members who have been put into the role of round-the-clock caregiving are receiving a day off. Make sure someone is available to fill in. Not only is a break needed for relieving stress, but the caregiver should be making time for his or her own health needs, such as doctor and dental appointments.

5. Gift cards to local restaurants may help underpaid aides stretch paychecks. Offer gift cards from local salons for hair care, tanning, or nail care. These are great ways to help a caregiver receive some much needed “me” time. A gift card from a local grocer can help relieve the added stress of grocery shopping.

6. Ask and offer aid to a caregiver you know. He or she may have a need that is unknown. Just the fact you asked and offered can make them feel appreciated.

Caregiving could be better stated as a labor of love from amazing individuals who have dedicated their lives to securing the needs of others. Let’s take a few minutes to show our appreciation.