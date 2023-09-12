Is it the Flu or a Cold? Here are Some Guidelines to Help You Figure It Out.

Sponsored - Normally colds and flu have similar symptoms and without being tested it’s hard to know, but there are some differences.
Here are 10 signs and symptoms and how they might affect you.
1. Symptom Onset
- Cold-Gradually
- Flu-Quickly
2. Fever
- Cold-Rare
- Flu-Usual
3. Aches
- Cold-Slight
- Flu-Usual
4. Chills
- Cold-Uncommon
- Flu-Common
5. Fatigue or Weakness
- Cold-Occasionally
- Flu-Likely
6. Sneezing
- Cold-Common
- Flu-Occasionally
7. Chest Discomfort/Cough
- Cold-Normal-Mild to Moderate
- Flu-Common
8. Stuffy Nose
- Cold-Common
- Flu-Sometimes
9. Sore Throat
- Cold-Common
- Flu-Occasionally
10. Headache
- Cold-Very Rare
- Flu-Common
The flu can be dangerous for high-risk individuals, please consider stopping by your local Fruth Pharmacy for your flu vaccination.
Speak to your local Fruth Pharmacist about your flu vaccine.
Fruth Pharmacy - Point Pleasant, WV
Valley Health Quickcare Clinic – 304-857-0004
Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Fruth Pharmacy – Hurricane, WV
Convenience Care Clinic – 304-562-2011
Clinic Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9am – 8 pm • Sunday 11 am – 5 pm
Fruth Pharmacy – Nitro, WV
Thomas Care Clinic – 304-306-3058
Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday: 8 am – 5 pm • Saturday & Sunday: 10 am – 7 pm
Fruth Pharmacy – Charleston, WV – Oakwood Road
ValleyHealth, Oakwood Road – 304-352-1191
Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday: 9:30 am – 7:30 pm
Fruth Pharmacy – Mineral Wells, WV
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center – 304-865-5540
Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Fruth Pharmacy – Ripley WV
Jackson General Care Clinic – 304-786-1155
Clinic Hours: Sunday: 11 am – 6 pm; Monday – Friday: 9:30 am – 5:30 pm; Closed Saturdays
Last patient seen at 5:15 p.m. if we are not already booked up.
Fruth Pharmacy – Wellston, OH
Holzer Health at Fruth Pharmacy – 740-384-3815
Clinic Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm • Sunday – 11 am – 5 pm
Fruth Pharmacy – Gallipolis, OH – Second Ave.
Holzer Health at Fruth Pharmacy – 740-446-5110
Clinic Hours:
Monday – Friday: 9 am – 7 pm
Saturday: 9 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 1 pm – 6 pm