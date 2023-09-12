Is it the Flu or a Cold? Here are Some Guidelines to Help You Figure It Out.

Here are 10 signs and symptoms and how they might affect you.

1. Symptom Onset

Cold-Gradually

Flu-Quickly

2. Fever

Cold-Rare

Flu-Usual

3. Aches

Cold-Slight

Flu-Usual

4. Chills

Cold-Uncommon

Flu-Common

5. Fatigue or Weakness

Cold-Occasionally

Flu-Likely

6. Sneezing

Cold-Common

Flu-Occasionally

7. Chest Discomfort/Cough

Cold-Normal-Mild to Moderate

Flu-Common

8. Stuffy Nose

Cold-Common

Flu-Sometimes

9. Sore Throat

Cold-Common

Flu-Occasionally

10. Headache

Cold-Very Rare

Flu-Common

The flu can be dangerous for high-risk individuals, please consider stopping by your local Fruth Pharmacy for your flu vaccination.

