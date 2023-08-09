Know Where to Go. Walk-In Clinic or Emergency Room?

Know Where to Go. Walk-In Clinic or Emergency Room?

Sponsored - Normally when patients unexpectedly get ill or injured, they must decide where to seek help. Many patients aren’t sure where to go, visiting your primary care giver may not be an option on short notice. What do you do?

Firstly, always keep in mind that walk-in clinics treat basic conditions. If a condition could be life or limb threatening seek out emergency treatment by calling 911 or visiting your local emergency room.

Here are 10 complaints that can be treated at a walk-in clinic, saving you money, time, and getting help quickly.

Sprains

Sore throat, sinus, or ear infections.

Colds/Flu

Minor burns, cuts, or abrasions.

Nausea or dizziness.

Sports physicals.

Urinary tract infections.

Insect bites.

Rashes

Fever

Whenever you are in doubt call 911 or visit your local emergency room.

Walk-In Clinic Locations

Fruth Pharmacy - Point Pleasant, WV

Valley Health Quickcare Clinic – 304-857-0004

Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Fruth Pharmacy – Hurricane, WV

Convenience Care Clinic – 304-562-2011

Clinic Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9am – 8 pm • Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

Fruth Pharmacy – Nitro, WV

Thomas Care Clinic – 304-306-3058

Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday: 8 am – 5 pm • Saturday & Sunday: 10 am – 7 pm

Fruth Pharmacy – Charleston, WV – Oakwood Road

ValleyHealth, Oakwood Road – 304-352-1191

Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday: 9:30 am – 7:30 pm

Fruth Pharmacy – Mineral Wells, WV

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center – 304-865-5540

Clinic Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Fruth Pharmacy – Ripley WV

Jackson General Care Clinic – 304-786-1155

Clinic Hours: Sunday: 11 am – 6 pm; Monday – Friday: 9:30 am – 5:30 pm; Closed Saturdays

Last patient seen at 5:15 p.m. if we are not already booked up.

Fruth Pharmacy – Wellston, OH

Holzer Health at Fruth Pharmacy – 740-384-3815

Clinic Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm • Sunday – 11 am – 5 pm

Fruth Pharmacy – Gallipolis, OH – Second Ave.

Holzer Health at Fruth Pharmacy – 740-446-5110

Clinic Hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday: 9 am – 6 pm; Sunday: 1 pm – 6 pm