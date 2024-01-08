Minerals: How necessary are they?

Sponsored - To maintain a healthy body, we often turn to supplements to “fill in the gaps” when we fall short of eating the correct foods. We understand the importance of vitamins, but do we pay attention to the importance of minerals?

Do you know there are fifteen essential minerals our bodies need daily? Eating a healthy diet is essential to our physical well-being.

There are two categories of minerals, major minerals, and trace minerals. Major minerals are used in the body and stored in copious quantities in the body, such as calcium, sodium, and potassium to name only a few. The second category, trace minerals, includes iron, copper, fluoride, manganese, iodine, cobalt, selenium, and zinc. You only need small quantities of trace minerals for your body to function properly. Make no mistake though, macro and trace minerals are of equal importance.

The minerals people are most likely to be deficient in are calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium.

The best source of these minerals is from the foods you eat. Here is a list of foods that can help ensure you are meeting your daily needs and their importance.

Calcium is abundant in yogurt, cheese, milk, leafy greens, broccoli, and salmon. Decreases the risk for brittle bones and fractures. Vitamin D increases the absorption of calcium.

Iron is abundant in red meat, pumpkin seeds, ground turkey, fortified breads, and cereals. Decreases the risk of iron deficiency anemia. Iron absorption increases by eating foods containing vitamin C.

Magnesium is abundant in milk, spinach, broccoli, peanut butter, almonds, and seeds. Helps with strong bones, regulating blood sugar, blood pressure, muscle, nerve functions, and aids in the contraction of the heart, making the heartbeat smooth and steady. B6 determines the absorption of magnesium.

Potassium is abundant in plain yogurt, bananas, spinach, tomatoes, and baked potatoes with the skin on. While sodium helps maintain levels of fluid outside our cells, potassium aids in normal levels of fluid inside our cells. Potassium helps muscle contraction, regulating normal blood pressure, nerve function and a regular heartbeat. Magnesium aids the absorption of potassium.

As you can see, the foods we eat will cover multiple categories and work in conjunction with each other.

The foods listed in this article do not cover the wide variety of foods rich in these minerals. For a more comprehensive list of foods to aid you in your quest for an adequate dose of vitamins and minerals please visit: https://www.nutrition.gov/topics/whats-food/vitamins-and-minerals

This content should never be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician. ALWAYS seek the advice of your physician before adding supplements to your diet. He or she will know best.

Jackie Haynes, Advertising Specialist, Fruth Pharmacy