Thinking Outside the Christmas Box

Christmas is a beautiful time of the year, but undeniably stressful. We ponder, tossing our thoughts back and forth as we try to choose the perfect gift. We strive to grant a child’s wish for their favorite toy or to surprise our significant other or bestie with something forever longed for. Although we may achieve these goals, our giving nature ensures our Christmas list is much longer.

Here are nine (9) ideas that may make Christmas a bit easier.

1. Offer your skills. Are you an accountant or good with numbers, offer to do someone’s taxes for free, a mechanic, offer an oil change or tune-up, a cosmetologist, offer a makeover. If you are good at crafts, offer to help someone create a masterpiece!

2. Purchase tickets and give the gift of a night out.

3. Clean out your pantry and offer your extras to another family that could use the help this year to prepare a Christmas meal.

4. Are you shopping the grocery deals? Take advantage of Buy One Get One deals, put your “freebies” in a decorative basket, box, or bag and give as a gift.

5. Offer the gift of learning. People may admire something you are particularly good at, like your cake decorating skills, cooking, your workout regimen, or someone could receive help from your computer knowledge.

6. Offer to help wrap presents. Others may have conditions or ailments that make this part of gift giving difficult.

7. Share a favorite recipe, quote, or poem in a holiday picture frame.

8. Secretly pay a debt for someone and let them know through a card with the receipt attached.

9. Play Santa and surprise the neighbors, or a family member’s children.

Make these gifts Christmas-y by presenting your personal gift on a certificate, coupon, or wrapping it in a small box covered in beautiful Christmas paper or tucked within a Christmas card.

We hope the ideas above have stirred your imagination and helped you find the perfect gift(s).