Gritt’s Fun Farm Fall Festival Open for Family Fun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Gritt’s Farm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Gritt’s Farm, visit https://grittsfarm.com.

Gritt’s Fun Farm, the 6-week fall festival, is open for family fun now through October 29th in Buffalo, West Virginia. Visitors can experience 300 acres of farm land & over 30 fall-favorite attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple cannons, goat visits, and more.

New attractions featured this year include the Gritt’s Farm Corn Barn, a massive pool of shelled corn, and the “Farmieland” Corn Maze, inspired by the most popular movie of the Summer.

Gritt’s Fun Farm offers seasonal sweet and savory treats, including homemade cake donuts & pumpkin rolls, West Virginia hamburgers, roasted Farmer’s Corn, and hand-squeezed lemonade - to name a few.

Gritt’s Fun Farm October Hours of Operation:

Thursdays & Fridays: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Back 40 attractions open at 4:30 p.m.)

Saturdays & Sundays: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Closed Mondays - Wednesdays

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online to save $2.00 per ticket. Purchase tickets, season passes, or book a party at www.grittsfarm.com.

Gritt’s Fun Farm Online Ticket Pricing: Children 2 & Under = FREE | General Admission = $17.95 Sat./Sun.$12.95 Thurs. | $14.95 Fri. | Gramps & Grannies = $10.95 Group/Organization Outings = $14.95 Sat./Sun. Season Passes = $59.95

Gritt’s Fun Farm is family owned & operated, located at 864 Gritt Rd. Buffalo, WV 25033.

For additional Gritt’s Fun Farm information, visit www.grittsfarm.com.