6 Frequently Asked Questions About Preplanning

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hall Funeral Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hall Funeral Home, visit https://www.ehallfuneralhome.com/

1) What does it mean to preplan a funeral?

Preplanning your funeral is a simple process that allows you to plan a unique celebration of life before your death. This process is simple, relieves the burden on your family, and ensures that your wishes are met.

2) At what age should I start preplanning my funeral?

You can start preplanning at any age. Your plans and investments are protected to ensure that your celebration of life is fully taken care of.

3) Is it a hard process to preplan a funeral?

Preplanning your funeral can actually be a much simpler process than you think. At Hall Funeral Home, they say you can just contact one of their staff members to get started.

4) What happens if inflation increases the cost of funerals?

When you preplan a funeral, you are paying for the current cost of the funeral. Your payments are deposited into a trust fund where it stays until it’s needed. Prepaying generally means you save money since you’re protected from inflation and price changes, and it also gives your family members peace of mind knowing that the funeral expenses are taken care of.

5) What happens if I move?

If you move anywhere in the U.S., this service is transferable. The funds you provide are in your name and go to the funeral home that provides the service for you.

6) Can I preplan for my pets?

At Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, you can preplan for your pet. Losing a pet is a difficulty and emotional process for many of us. Preplanning can help to relieve many of the stressors and allow you the time to process your grief.

