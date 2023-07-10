Horizon Weight Loss & Sculpting: What is Semaglutide?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Horizon Weight Loss & Sculpting and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Horizon Weight Loss & Sculpting, visit https://horizonweightloss.com/

Semaglutide is an FDA-approved injectable weight-loss medication that is a game-changer in weight-loss management. Semaglutide injection is a prescription medicine taken once weekly to lower blood sugar. It works by slowing down food leaving your stomach, or slowing down digestion making you feel full for a longer amount of time.

It also works by increasing the amount of insulin produced in the pancreas and decreasing the amount of glucagon produced by the liver. This combination reduces hunger and increases energy levels, leading to weight loss.

Who is a candidate for Semaglutide?

Semaglutide is for those with a BMI higher than 27 and who have a medical issue related to their weight, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure. It is also indicated for patients who have a BMI of 30 or higher.

How do I get started taking Semaglutide?

Consultations are taken anytime from 9-12 or from 2-5 at any Horizon Weight Loss & Sculpting location! An appointment is not necessary. Our providers will provide any information and answer any questions you might have to help you make an informed decision if Semaglutide is right for you. If you do not qualify for any reason the consultation is free.