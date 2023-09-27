Presenting the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kanawha County Public Library and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kanawha County Public Library, visit http://www.wvbookfestival.org/.

Book lovers across the Mountain State rejoice! It’s time for the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Get ready to enjoy a cornucopia of novels, novellas, children’s books, manuscripts, and more as patrons will have the opportunity to browse through thousands of titles.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Patrons will also enjoy workshops and speaking engagements with bestselling authors such as R.F. Kuang, William Kent Krueger, Mary Kay Andrews, Sherri Duskey Rinker, and Neema Avashia.

In addition to its featured speakers, the West Virginia Book Festival will also present a series of programs and workshops during the event. Four writing workshops and two additional Book Festival programs are scheduled.

Check out our schedule of events:

For more information, visit the West Virginia Book Festival website. We look forward to seeing you on Oct. 21!