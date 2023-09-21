The West Virginia Book Festival returns with three best-selling authors!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kanawha County Public Library and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kanawha County Public Library, visit http://www.wvbookfestival.org/.

Three best-selling authors among many others will be present for discussions and more at the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival.

The event will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.

In addition to its featured speakers, the West Virginia Book Festival will also present a series of programs and workshops during the event. Four writing workshops and two additional Book Festival programs are scheduled.

At 1 p.m., children’s author Sherri Duskey Rinker will kick off the afternoon activities in the Convention Center Ballroom. Rinker is the #1 New York Times bestselling children’s author of Steam Train, Dream Train and the Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site series. She is also the author of Revver the Speedway Squirrel and its sequel, a brand-new picture book series that kicks off with Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes, and a nonfiction picture book biography Big Machines: The Story of Virginia Lee Burton, which received starred reviews from Kirkus and Booklist.

From 11 a.m. to noon, West Virginia author Neema Avashia discusses the lessons she learned in childhood about race and class, gender and sexuality in her presentation “Another Appalachia: Growing up Queer & Indian in a Mountain Place.”

Novelist Mary Kay Andrews will close out the 2023 Book Festival with her presentation in the Main Ballroom, An Evening with Mary Kay Andrews, at 6 p.m. Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of The Beach House Cookbook and more than twenty other novels, including The Weekenders, Ladies’ Night, Spring Fever, Summer Rental, The Fixer Upper, Deep Dish, Blue Christmas, Savannah Breeze, Hissy Fit, Little Bitty Lies, and Savannah Blues.

